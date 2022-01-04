top story Pile burning to begin soon near Livingston, Big Timber, Dillon By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jan 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Bureau of Land Management plans to burn slash piles like these in the coming months in Beaverhead and Madison counties. Courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management/Emily Guiberson Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pile burning is starting soon near Livingston, Big Timber and Dillon, federal officials announced on Tuesday.Snowfall and cooler weather mean fire and fuels managers are ready to burn piles at select spots in the Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.That work should start this week, Forest Service officials wrote in a news release. In Yellowstone Ranger District, officials are planning to torch slash piles from a commercial timber harvest in the East Boulder area south of Big Timber. Additional piles around Derby Gulch are also scheduled to be burned.Hand piles will be burned in the Elk Creek area south of Big Timber, where work to reduce fuels has been taking place. South of Livingston, piles will be burned near the Snowbank Trailhead up the Mill Creek drainage.In the Crazy Mountains, officials plan to burn piles in the Smith Creek and Upper Shields River area, as well as the Half Moon Campground in Big Timber Canyon.Bob Culbreth, zone fire management officer, said in the release that pile burning is occurring mainly to reduce hazardous fuels and enhance defensible space.“Burning was planned for the fall, but conditions haven’t permitted it until now, so we are happy to move forward with reducing fuels in these critical areas on the landscape,” he said. In the Gardiner Ranger District, the Forest Service is set to burn piles at the OTO Homestead — a site north of Yellowstone National Park that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Officials expect the work will make the homestead more defensible in the event of a wildfire.Further west, the Bureau of Land Management is planning to burn slash piles in Beaverhead and Madison counties in the coming winter months.Work to torch piles will begin this week near Lemhi Pass at spots where timber sales and wildlife habitat restoration projects have occurred, officials wrote.Smoke may be visible for several days at areas around Grant and Dillon, according to the agency. It could also be visible at spots near Alder and Sheridan.In Beaverhead County, people might spot smoke around Lemhi Pass, Horse Prairie, Badger Pass and East Fork Blacktail. In Madison County, people might see smoke around California Creek, Gibbs Creek and multiple areas around the South Tobacco Roots.“The timing of these burns depends on weather and fuel conditions,” BLM officials wrote. “The slash piles will be burned when the ground is snow-covered, or when the surrounding fuels are wet enough to minimize the potential for unwanted fire spread.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Official Pile Botany Work Zoology Carpentry Forest Service Burning Bureau Of Land Management Big Timber Canyon Fuel Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Montana State University Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth 1 hr ago Environment Pile burning to begin soon near Livingston, Big Timber, Dillon 2 hrs ago Business Stone Glacier outdoor company in Bozeman sells to national brand 2 hrs ago Education Students return from winter break with masks optional in Bozeman's high schools Jan 3, 2022 News State auditor calls for reforms to Montana's cabin site sale program Jan 3, 2022 Environment FERC recommends further repairs, upgrades after Hebgen Dam malfunction Jan 3, 2022 What to read next Montana State University Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth Environment Pile burning to begin soon near Livingston, Big Timber, Dillon Business Stone Glacier outdoor company in Bozeman sells to national brand Education Students return from winter break with masks optional in Bozeman's high schools News State auditor calls for reforms to Montana's cabin site sale program Environment FERC recommends further repairs, upgrades after Hebgen Dam malfunction Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth Posted: 5:15 p.m. Kirk, Patricia "Pat" Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 FERC recommends further repairs, upgrades after Hebgen Dam malfunction Posted: Jan. 3, 2022 Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Elk numbers central, but not only consideration in new Montana management plan Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Latest Local Bozeman man sentenced to jail for smashing pint glass into man's face 1 hr ago Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth 1 hr ago Three Forks man pleads guilty to burglary, other charges connected to July thefts 2 hrs ago Man handed deferred sentence for shooting gun off downtown Bozeman balcony in 2020 2 hrs ago