People can expect a temporary one-day closure along the Sourdough Canyon trail next week as firefighters burn large piles of woody debris, which are the result of an ongoing logging project in the Gallatin Range.
The city of Bozeman and the Custer Gallatin National Forest announced in a joint news release on Tuesday that they are planning to burn piles along the Sourdough Creek drainage at some point next week, or as soon as conditions allow for it.
Some of the piles are directly adjacent to the popular trail, so to keep the public and firefighters safe while crews light up the debris, officials plan to close the trail for a day, said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a spokesperson for the national forest.
A staff member will be stationed at the gate around the trailhead to turn visitors around as the work goes on, Leuschen-Lonergan said. The national forest and the city plan to post updates online at www.bznwatershed.com and on social media.
Prior to torching the slash, fire officials need to make sure weather conditions are appropriate. They’ll work with the National Weather Service to stay informed, and they’ll work with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to ensure smoke can disperse.
It’s likely that smoke — and possibly flames — will be visible while pile burning is underway along the Sourdough trail, officials wrote. While they smolder over several days, the large piles could produce smoke for more extended periods of time.
“I recognize Gallatin Valley recreationists and residents may have concerns resulting from the trail closure and potential smoke impacts,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger, in the news release.
“We have a strategic plan in place to have the most successful and safe burn operation possible and to minimize impacts to the community,” Lewellen said. “By burning prior to the beginning of December we will also minimize impacts to the groomed ski trail.”
Debris piles around the Sourdough trail are the result of the approximately 4,700-acre Bozeman Municipal Watershed project south of town. The logging is a joint effort between the city of Bozeman and the Custer Gallatin National Forest to reduce fuels along the Gallatin Front.
Officials believe that thinning out trees between Bozeman and Hyalite creeks will aid in keeping the severity of a future wildfire low. They worry that if a high-intensity fire occurs, and it’s followed by heavy rain, the debris could clog water intake structures, cutting off Bozeman’s water.
Eighty percent of the city’s water comes from Hyalite and Bozeman creeks, which run through the Gallatin front. The other 20% comes from Lyman Creek, which flows down the Bridger Mountains into Bridger Creek.
The Bozeman Municipal Watershed project is also designed to increase defensible space around the wildland urban interface — the area along a forest’s edge where homes meet trees.
Building fuel breaks along ridges will provide firefighters with safer positions if they need to attack a larger blaze. It will also make it easier for crews to evacuate people out of Hyalite Canyon, the U.S. Forest Service claims.
The Forest Service approved the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project in 2011, but litigation put the work on hold for about a decade. The plaintiffs argued that the agency didn’t adequately address the environmental impacts of the project.
All legal injunctions against the project were lifted in federal court in 2020, clearing the way for the timber work to commence. Crews have since logged the areas around Sourdough Canyon, Moser Ridge and Leverich Gulch.
