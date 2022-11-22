Let the news come to you

People can expect a temporary one-day closure along the Sourdough Canyon trail next week as firefighters burn large piles of woody debris, which are the result of an ongoing logging project in the Gallatin Range.

The city of Bozeman and the Custer Gallatin National Forest announced in a joint news release on Tuesday that they are planning to burn piles along the Sourdough Creek drainage at some point next week, or as soon as conditions allow for it.

Some of the piles are directly adjacent to the popular trail, so to keep the public and firefighters safe while crews light up the debris, officials plan to close the trail for a day, said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a spokesperson for the national forest.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

