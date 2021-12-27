Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept By Brett French Billings Gazette Dec 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In an attempt to rally public support to urge the Madison County Commission to keep the Adobetown Road open, a petition with more than 500 signatures was submitted during its meeting last Tuesday.“The county commissioners need to listen to the people who elected them,” said Andy Thomas, who has been leading the fight to keep the route open.Adobetown Road, located west of Virginia City, dates back to 1864 when it was used by stagecoaches and freight haulers between the gold mining boom town and Salt Lake City. The road, which crosses private land now owned by the nonprofit group Heroes and Horses, has been gated and at times locked. Adobetown Road goes through the group’s compound before accessing Bureau of Land Management property and continuing on to a mine site. Heroes and Horses had been pursuing abandonment of the road since this fall, offering to work with the BLM to obtain alternate access along Williams Creek, but backed off following public outcry over how the process was being orchestrated.Under Montana law, “any 10, or a majority, of the freeholders of a road district” can petition the county commission to abandon a road. The public has 30 days to comment after the petition is submitted and the county is required to investigate the petition and hold a hearing. The county also must provide another route to public lands before it can abandon a road that accesses public lands. Thomas also asked the commission to take action on the Bertha-Kennett Road, which he said had been locked by a landowner. The issue of public access on that route dates back to at least 2017, which prompted Thomas to question why the commission is so slow to move on such issues of public access.“It’s hard for me to reconcile how it takes four years to even begin to resolve the problem,” he said.Commissioner Dan Allhand said the road was being surveyed and that he would talk to the county attorney and sheriff, but that he had been advised not to “remove anything until we knew exactly where we were at, but I’ll revisit the subject with them again.”Thomas said Montana law is clear that obstructions of public routes that impede travel are supposed to be removed by the county immediately, and that the commissioners need to be responsive to the public they represent as well as the road review committees that have made recommendations on routes in the past.“It’s a travesty that these things take so long and that the burden is placed on the public, and that we’re the ones locked out” Thomas said. “We play by the rules, but the commissioners are not playing by the rules.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Committee Andy Thomas Law Highway Transports Road Petition Madison County Commission Dan Allhand Commissioner Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Montana Department of Transportation short on snow plow drivers in Bozeman area 4 hrs ago Environment Commission keeps status quo walk-wade rule on Madison River, dumps rest-and-rotation 6 hrs ago News COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021 Dec 26, 2021 News Fork & Spoon restaurant hosts Christmas Day feast Dec 25, 2021 Health Some groups are left out of Montana's COVID-19 test giveaway program Dec 25, 2021 Business I-Ho's Korean Grill moves downtown Dec 25, 2021 What to read next News Montana Department of Transportation short on snow plow drivers in Bozeman area Environment Commission keeps status quo walk-wade rule on Madison River, dumps rest-and-rotation News COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021 News Fork & Spoon restaurant hosts Christmas Day feast Health Some groups are left out of Montana's COVID-19 test giveaway program Business I-Ho's Korean Grill moves downtown Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Horses, donuts and getting in trouble with Dad: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 26 Posted: 5:15 p.m. Montana Department of Transportation short on snow plow drivers in Bozeman area Posted: 5 p.m. Montana has spent 1,800 hours and $100K defending challenges to bills passed in the 2021 Legislature Posted: 4:15 p.m. Commission keeps status quo walk-wade rule on Madison River, dumps rest-and-rotation Posted: 3:30 p.m. Sunday morning crash near Belgrade kills Whitefish woman Posted: 11:30 a.m. Latest Local Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept 4 hrs ago Montana Department of Transportation short on snow plow drivers in Bozeman area 4 hrs ago Montana has spent 1,800 hours and $100K defending challenges to bills passed in the 2021 Legislature 5 hrs ago Efficient conditioning, practice helped Montana State prepare for 15-game season 7 hrs ago