Paving complete along upper Hyalite Canyon Road; temporary restrictions lifted By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A photo of new pavement near Chisholm day area in Hyalite Canyon. Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crews finished paving the upper portion of Hyalite Canyon Road and some campgrounds nearby this week as the Forest Service continues work on three separate projects around the canyon.The Custer Gallatin National Forest on Friday lifted temporary closures and restrictions in the area above Hyalite Dam and the Hood Creek and Chisholm campground now that the road has been paved.Starting on Aug. 23, bicyclists and roller skiers weren’t allowed to travel up Hyalite Canyon Road from the mouth of the canyon through the construction area on weekdays during the day. The Forest Service also closed the Hood Creek and Chisholm Campgrounds to the public at that time. Most of the major construction associated with the Upper Hyalite Canyon Road and Recreation Enhancement Projects has been completed, said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.The goal of the projects is to remove the need for frequent grading along the upper road, make the road safer and more user-friendly and minimize sedimentation in the watershed, Lewellen said.As construction along upper Hyalite Canyon Road wraps up this summer and fall, visitors may still see some delays, but Lewellen didn’t anticipate there would be more closures associated with the projects.Hyalite Canyon is one of the most popular destinations for recreation in the state of Montana, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.Friends of Hyalite, a local nonprofit that tracks traffic in the drainage, and the Bozeman Ranger District recorded a sharp uptick in the number of visitors to the canyon between 2019 and 2021.During summer months, counts showed the number of vehicles traveling up the road increased by up to 20% per month from 2019 to 2021.Work along the upper stretch of Hyalite Canyon Road, which addresses the impacts of rising visitation, is occurring alongside two other major projects in and around the canyon. One is a slope stability project about 1 mile up Hyalite Canyon Road. The other is the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project — a forest thinning project aimed at protecting the city’s drinking water.Crews working on the slope stability project want to fortify a retaining wall about 1 mile up Hyalite Canyon Road, Lewellen said. The slope above the wall is naturally unstable, so officials want to make sure the wall isn’t.Visitors may see some short-term delays around the lower section of the canyon this fall, but the majority of the work should be completed by the end of the season, according to Lewellen.Work on the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project so far has involved some thinning of small-diameter trees by hand crews. Crews have also been preparing for thinning of large-diameter trees and doing some maintenance along Moser Road, Lewellen said.Moser Road leads to Moser Ridge — the area where much of the municipal watershed project is set to occur, he said. The ridge separates the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek drainages.The watershed project calls for about 4,700 acres of logging, thinning and prescribed burning in the Gallatin Range between the Hyalite and Bozeman Creek drainages.It’s an effort by the Forest Service to reduce the risk of a severe wildfire cutting off the city’s drinking water. Around 80% of Bozeman’s water comes from Hyalite and Bozeman creeks.The city of Bozeman is doing its own logging project on about 400 acres of city land near the mouth of Sourdough Creek. During a portion of the project this fall, helicopters carrying timber will fly over the Sourdough Creek Trail. The city plans to temporarily close the area at that time.The Forest Service and the city hosted public meetings on the projects this spring and summer, and another one is coming up in late summer or early fall, Lewellen said.“We are certainly appreciative of all the patience and support of the community,” Lewellen said. “We recognize there are some short term impacts, but the long term benefits provide better access and recreation opportunities.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Upper Hyalite Canyon Corey Lewellen Road Geology Hydrography Transports Building Industry National Forest Custer Gallatin Campground Bozeman Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman scales back drought declaration 3 hrs ago Montana State University Some Montana State faculty, staff say mask mandate doesn't go far enough 3 hrs ago County Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end 4 hrs ago Coronavirus Gallatin County health care system feels the crunch of rising COVID-19 rates 4 hrs ago City Gallatin Valley Land Trust raising money to buy land near Peets Hill 4 hrs ago Environment Paving complete along upper Hyalite Canyon Road; temporary restrictions lifted 4 hrs ago What to read next City Bozeman scales back drought declaration Montana State University Some Montana State faculty, staff say mask mandate doesn't go far enough County Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end Coronavirus Gallatin County health care system feels the crunch of rising COVID-19 rates City Gallatin Valley Land Trust raising money to buy land near Peets Hill Environment Paving complete along upper Hyalite Canyon Road; temporary restrictions lifted Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end Posted: 5:30 p.m. Guest column: Our rivers need you, Sen. Daines Posted: Aug. 27, 2021 Elk shoulder season added in Paradise Valley; other shoulder seasons extended Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 Letter to the editor: Viruses were the very first hunters and predators Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 Guest column: Fifteen exciting and eventful years of Streamline Posted: Aug. 26, 2021