A regenerative ranch in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem saw promising results in reducing grizzly bear predation to livestock after implementing conflict-reduction practices in partnership with conservation groups.
The “Grizzly Conflict Reduction Grazing Agreement,” launched in 2022, is a partnership between the J Bar L Ranch and three conservation groups: the National Wildlife Federation, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, and Property and Environmental Research Center.
The conservation groups helped the J Bar L Ranch lease a 25,000-acre Forest Service allotment in the West Fork drainage of the Gravelly Range to practice a voluntary, market-based approach to managing the co-existence of wildlife and livestock.
The previous permit holder, who grazed with traditional practices, sold the permit following 19 cattle losses to grizzly bears in a single year.
But the following year in 2022, the J Bar L Ranch confirmed just one livestock loss to predators — a loss rate less than one quarter of a percent. The project’s three-fold approach involves moving cattle more frequently, shortening their summer grazing season, and using range riders to manage predation.
The work comes at a time when a growing grizzly bear population has led to increased conflicts with humans and livestock. So far this year, wildlife officials have removed two male grizzlies for livestock predation and one female grizzly for food conditioning from the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Just last week, a 20-year-old male grizzly was euthanized for killing livestock in the Tom Miner Basin.
Conflicts with grizzlies result in losses for all parties involved — bears are relocated or euthanized, ranchers face significant financial losses, and the Forest Service might close an allotment to recreation or grazing for areas with elevated bear activity.
But some conservationists hold that well-managed regenerative grazing can help reduce those conflicts while also improving the ecological health of grasslands.
“This partnership represents an inventive new approach to conservation on public grazing lands,” said PERC CEO Brian Yablonski in a press release.
“We're fortunate to have ranching partners stepping up to manage cattle in a way that minimizes conflict with grizzly bears. Their innovative vision and collaboration exemplifies the promising future of conservation, where ranchers and conservationists work together to support wildlife and the land we all cherish,” Yablonski said.
The ranch, operated by the Anderson family, increased its grazing intensity by doubling the number of cattle on the allotment and grazing them for just two months instead of four.
The change in season limits livestock exposure to the toxic tall blue larkspur by having them on the range when the plant isn’t blooming. Larkspur can cause cattle mortality, and reducing the number of carcasses from larkspur-related deaths helps to not attract predators.
The work also increased how frequently cattle are moved to new pastures within the allotment, with ranchers moving animals as often as once per week. The moves reduce the chance of predator conflict and also improve soil quality conditions.
Finally, range riders supervise the cattle and direct them away from potential encounters with grizzly bears.
“Though more data is needed, the encouraging 2022 season allowed the ranchers to lay the foundation to ask more questions and adapt their practices in even more meaningful ways,” the press release from PERC said. “By empowering ranchers to attract support from conservation partners, the project establishes positive economic and environmental outcomes.”
Scientists estimate that in 2023, there were about 1,063 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The animal was added to the Endangered Species List in 1975 and can’t be hunted. Efforts to delist grizzlies have gained traction in recent years as people argue their populations have recovered significantly.
