Park County’s annual monthlong fundraising campaign for nonprofits is on track to match previous years’ funding despite initial concerns that the devastating flooding might impact donations.

Give a Hoot, running from July 1 through July 31, lets people choose what local nonprofit they want to donate to, and includes partial matching grants to increase the money going to the organizations.

As of Wednesday, almost 2,000 individuals had donated close to $900,000. With the matching fund of $320,000, the campaign has raised $1.2 million.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

