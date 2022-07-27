Park County’s annual monthlong fundraising campaign for nonprofits is on track to match previous years’ funding despite initial concerns that the devastating flooding might impact donations.
Give a Hoot, running from July 1 through July 31, lets people choose what local nonprofit they want to donate to, and includes partial matching grants to increase the money going to the organizations.
As of Wednesday, almost 2,000 individuals had donated close to $900,000. With the matching fund of $320,000, the campaign has raised $1.2 million.
People looking to donate can do so online, in-person at the Park County Community Foundation or by mail. They can pick which of the 77 nonprofits they want to donate to, with 100% of the money going to the organizations.
The fundraising campaign, organized by Park County Community Foundation, launched in 2019 with the support of Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, Montana Rail Link and Willow Creek Ranch. From 2019 through 2021, the campaign has raised around $4 million from 8,500 donations for over 80 nonprofits.
“We launched the campaign with the idea that we wanted to inspire community wide giving to our nonprofits here in Park County,” said Gavin Clark, executive director of the Park County Community Foundation. He added that the group wanted to build on “the deep culture of giving” in the county.
With the fundraiser almost a month after historic flooding hit Park County, there was initially some concern that the Give a Hoot would struggle to raise money.
Clark said the long-term recovery of Park County is a marathon not a sprint and will rely on the strength and support of its local nonprofits.
“The flood was a huge life-changing event here in Park County for many people. FEMA will leave at some point and the federal resources will leave at some point but our nonprofits will be here for the long-term,” he said.
With less than a week to go before the campaign ends, Clark said they were tracking fairly close to the record-breaking amount raised last year of $1.6 million. He anticipates raising close to what was raised in 2021.
With the Southwest Montana Flood Relief fund raising over $1 million in June and then the Give a Hoot campaign topping over $1 million in July shows the county’s “deep-seeded cultured of giving.”
“It goes to show you what happens when a community comes together to support their own,” Clark said.
This year saw the most nonprofits sign up to participate, with 77 joining the campaign.
“People have really gravitated to the Give a Hoot Campaign in the last four years,” Clark said. “The success of the campaign is totally reliant on the incredible work that the individual nonprofits put in. This is a community wide effort.”
As of Wednesday, the top 10 nonprofits who have raised the most donations all exceed $35,000. Farm to School Park County has raised the most, with over $85,000 from 58 donations, followed by Park County Community Foundation with just over $69,000 from 35 donations.
Park County Environmental Council has received the most donations, 111 individuals, totaling over $62,000 raised.
Once the donation window closes at midnight on July 31, the partial matching funds from the $320,000 pot will be dispersed. The maximum matching grant is $10,000. Last year, nonprofits received 26 cents for every $1 raised. Clark said he expects that ratio to be larger this year.
In a news release, Barb Oldershaw, Park County Community Foundation’s program director, said there was no shortage of organizations or issues for people to choose to support.
“Our community is resilient thanks in part to our robust nonprofit sector and this is a great time to show them our appreciation by donating to unlock the partial matching funds,” she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and then the flooding this summer, Clark said people have seen the value of and the need for the nonprofits in the county.
“It’s incredible to see the community rally behind the nonprofits. They’re on the front lines for every issue facing Park County,” Clark said.
