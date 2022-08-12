When a high-severity wildfire sweeps through a landscape, it doesn’t just burn through trees. It also burns the organic matter that helps the soil to retain moisture.
Once the flames subside and intense rain falls, the ground can’t absorb the excess water as well, which causes it to flow across the surface of the land, carrying rocks, timber, soil and other forms of debris with it.
That’s the scenario that drove the Custer Gallatin National Forest to propose the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project in 2005, and more than a decade-and-a-half later, crews are starting to get the timber work done.
Moser Ridge is now a mosaic of treated and untreated forest. In some areas along the winding logging roads, stands of Douglas fir and lodgepole pine are thick, and it’s difficult to see the sky through the canopy. In other areas, trees marked with pink and orange paint grow beside stumps.
The project calls for a range of treatments in the Gallatin Range near Bozeman, including prescribed burning and thinning of small-diameter and large-diameter trees, mostly along ridge tops. Crews plan to carry them out in steps over the next three to five years.
At maximum, they can treat about 4,700 acres of forest between Sourdough Canyon and Hyalite Creek, but in practice, it’s likely that far fewer acres will be treated, according to Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Forest Service specialists search for evidence of unmapped riparian areas, archeological sites, protected species like grizzly bears and other values while timber projects are being designed.
Later on, when the work is being conducted, the agency often has to restrict logging activities further, since that’s often when additional evidence of protected species, sites and values are uncovered.
So far, logging crews have thinned out approximately 80% of the initial 900 acres that were slated for mechanical treatments, Lewellen said. They’ve added more buffers after finding old mining sites, uninhabited goshawk nests and unmapped streams and riparian areas.
Much of the timber work is concentrated on Moser Ridge, which lies in between the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek drainages. Lewellen said that only the “skyline” cable logging is left, and the contractor has about three years to finish that work.
From a green gate on a logging road, he pointed out a “yarder” — the piece of forestry equipment that helps crews conduct skyline logging. Cables that are attached to the machine pull downed trees up steep slopes so they can be processed at a central location.
James Pummel, assistant fire management officer of fuels for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said small-diameter thinning work has been completed on about 700 acres, and crews are planning to treat another 300 to 400 acres next year.
Pummel and others are waiting for an opportunity to begin prescribed burning operations, which they hope to conduct on thousands of acres. That may occur this fall, or when conditions are appropriate and a national pause on the activity expires.
Millions of dollars in new Joint Chiefs’ Restoration Partnership funding have also allowed officials to plan helicopter logging on several hundred acres in the project area.
Ultimately, the goal of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project is to reduce fuels so that firefighters have a better chance of keeping future wildfires on the ground and out of the canopy.
Unlike ground fires, crown fires can produce so much heat that crews often can’t respond to them from the ground, and dozers and other equipment can’t get out in front of the flames.
“Basically, you have to watch it until it hits the ground again, and then you can go after it,” Pummel said. “When It’s on the ground, you have a lot more options. You can send your ground crews in to dig a fire line.”
Officials fear that if a high-severity wildfire runs along the Gallatin front, debris from subsequent rain events could clog up water intake structures along Bozeman and Hyalite creeks, cutting off Bozeman’s water supply.
Together, the two creeks supply approximately 80% of the city of Bozeman’s water. Lyman Creek in the Bridger Range supplies the other 20%.
While the central purpose of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project is to protect the city’s water, the Forest Service also designed it with the goal of protecting the public and firefighters, according to Lewellen.
“Hyalite Canyon and Bozeman Creek — they’re both one way in, one way out, and especially on a weekend in the middle of the summer, the density of recreation is just really intense up here,” he said.
“We want to minimize the severity of a wildfire and also increase our effectiveness with evacuating the public in the event of a fire,” he said. “All these types of treatments are going to help with that.”
The landscape is not static, and Lewellen said that in the decade when the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project was held up in litigation, several stands of old lodgepole pine trees began to unravel.
By the time that the injunction on the project was lifted, Forest Service officials found that bark beetle had infested the 100-acre unit, and the trees were beginning to die. They originally planned to thin the stands evenly, but they had to shift their strategy.
When lodgepole pine trees begin to “unravel,” the trees become more susceptible to blowing over, especially when they are on ridge tops and aren’t closely grouped together, according to Lewellen.
Forest Service officials would have preferred to clearcut the unit, considering the circumstances, but they had already committed to leaving some trees on the landscape to protect the viewshed, he said.
Instead of thinning the unit evenly, crews left patches of trees on the ridge, and from the Gallatin Valley floor, they resemble rows. It wasn’t the look that officials wanted, and people have shared some concerns, but Lewellen said the technique met the project’s requirements.
Over time, he hopes that the edges around the patches will soften up on their own, but if they don’t, the Forest Service may consider cutting down additional trees so the rows blend into the landscape, he said.
