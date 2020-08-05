A fire on the west side of the Tobacco Root Mountains has caused the Forest Service to close access roads northeast of Sheridan.
The Old Baldy fire has burned around 130 acres of subalpine fir and lodgepole pine trees in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
The area from Mill Creek Road (Forest Service Road 111) north to Boulder Creek Road (Forest Service Road 1007) is closed to the general public until an order to open the area is issued.
Amy Baumer, a fire spokesperson, said the access points are one-way in and out, meaning if the fire were to spread, people caught on the roads could be trapped.
Three Type 1 Crews, four helicopters, 11 firefighters from the Madison Ranger District and 15 smokejumpers are responding to the blaze. Another crew from northern Idaho is expected to arrive this afternoon, according to Baumer.
This story will be updated.
