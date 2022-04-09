A rule to impose a mandatory catch and kill rule for smallmouth bass in a section of the Yellowstone River and the entirety of the Shields River is set to go before the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission later this month.
The commission will vote on an emergency rule to adopt a mandatory catch, kill and report regulation for smallmouth bass along the Yellowstone River between the border of Yellowstone National Park and Springdale Bridge Fishing Access Site, according to the agenda for the panel’s April 19 meeting.
Commissioners are also considering an amendment to smallmouth bass regulations along the Shields River. Right now, anglers there are only required to kill and report smallmouth bass that they catch above the Chadbourne Diversion. That rule could soon apply to the entire river.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in a March 9 news release that smallmouth bass are predatory and aren’t native to this area. An established population could threaten native fish in the Upper Yellowstone River, especially Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
An angler caught a smallmouth bass on Feb. 19 while fishing on the Gardner River at its confluence with the Yellowstone River, just outside of Yellowstone National Park. It was the furthest upstream report of the species documented along the river, according to FWP.
Over the last seven years, smallmouth bass have been found near Emigrant and near the Highway 89 Bridge just above the confluence of the Shields and Yellowstone rivers. Biologists are still working on determining where the most recently reported bass originated from.
“There has been a slow expansion of smallmouth bass range up the Yellowstone River, but with approximately 34 river miles from previously reported fish, this report may be a product of an unauthorized introduction rather than an expanding population pioneering upriver,” FWP wrote on the April 19 meeting agenda.
Until a rule can go into effect, the department is encouraging anglers to voluntarily kill, document and submit to FWP any smallmouth bass they catch along the Yellowstone River between the national park boundary and Springdale Bridge FAS. That includes tributaries in the stretch.
Todd Koel, Yellowstone National Park’s lead fisheries biologist, said in a statement released on March 9 that smallmouth bass are invasive and predatory, and they will threaten the park’s wild and native trout populations if they become established in the upper Yellowstone River.
Once the national park’s fishing season opens on Memorial Day weekend, anglers will be required to kill and report any smallmouth bass that they catch there, Koel said.
Park and U.S. Geological Survey biologists are sampling the Gardner and Yellowstone rivers for evidence of the fish species. They were not available for an interview.
“Our goal is to protect native fish populations and natural ecosystems,” Koel said in the statement. “We will do everything in our power to prevent the establishment of smallmouth bass in the park and prevent them from preying on and displacing trout and other native fish.”