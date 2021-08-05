Support Local Journalism


State officials are planning another round of poison for the North Fork of Spanish Creek this month as part of a project to restore westslope cutthroat trout.

The second slate of rotenone treatments for the stream and a pair of lakes in the drainage are scheduled beginning Aug. 10 and could last until Aug. 21, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release.

The work will target an area of the stream above a fish barrier on private land several miles upstream from Spanish Creek Road. Biologists will treat all streams above the barrier and Chiquita and Big Brother lakes.

At the barrier, staff will install a detox station to keep the poison from affecting the water downstream.

Rotenone is a naturally-derived piscicide that’s toxic to gill-breathing animals. It breaks down quickly and doesn’t usually pose a significant risk to humans, but FWP is advising people to avoid drinking the water during the treatment.

The South Fork of Spanish Creek, accessed at the end of Spanish Creek Road, won’t be affected by the work.

It’s part of an effort to increase the range for westslope cutthroat in the drainage, which feeds into the Gallatin River.

The native salmonids historically lived in the Gallatin drainage but have struggled due to hybridization with rainbow trout and competition with other species, like brook trout.

Officials treated the area with rotenone in the summers of 2019 and 2020. Officials say the work will double the number of stream miles occupied by westslope cutthroats in the Gallatin drainage.

