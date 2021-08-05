Officials to poison North Fork of Spanish Creek to bring back westslope cutthroat trout By Chronicle Staff Aug 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save State officials are planning another round of poison for the North Fork of Spanish Creek this month as part of a project to restore westslope cutthroat trout.The second slate of rotenone treatments for the stream and a pair of lakes in the drainage are scheduled beginning Aug. 10 and could last until Aug. 21, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release.The work will target an area of the stream above a fish barrier on private land several miles upstream from Spanish Creek Road. Biologists will treat all streams above the barrier and Chiquita and Big Brother lakes. At the barrier, staff will install a detox station to keep the poison from affecting the water downstream.Rotenone is a naturally-derived piscicide that’s toxic to gill-breathing animals. It breaks down quickly and doesn’t usually pose a significant risk to humans, but FWP is advising people to avoid drinking the water during the treatment. The South Fork of Spanish Creek, accessed at the end of Spanish Creek Road, won’t be affected by the work.It’s part of an effort to increase the range for westslope cutthroat in the drainage, which feeds into the Gallatin River.The native salmonids historically lived in the Gallatin drainage but have struggled due to hybridization with rainbow trout and competition with other species, like brook trout.Officials treated the area with rotenone in the summers of 2019 and 2020. Officials say the work will double the number of stream miles occupied by westslope cutthroats in the Gallatin drainage. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Trout Fish Kill Spanish Creek Montana Fish Wildlife And Parks Gallatin River Fork Stream Hydrography Ichthyology Zoology Biology Cutthroat Trout Creek Lake Rotenone Work Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Montana State University recommends indoor mask use on campus 3 hrs ago Business Vietnamese food truck opens in Bozeman 3 hrs ago Education One current, three former University of Montana employees allege ‘good ol’ boys club’ 4 hrs ago Education Montana State University ecologists develop plans to study forest health from satellites 4 hrs ago Coronavirus Montana COVID-19 report finds most hospitalizations among unvaccinated 4 hrs ago Environment Conservation group looking to mitigation bank system to preserve wetlands near Bozeman 20 hrs ago What to read next Education Montana State University recommends indoor mask use on campus Business Vietnamese food truck opens in Bozeman Education One current, three former University of Montana employees allege ‘good ol’ boys club’ Education Montana State University ecologists develop plans to study forest health from satellites Coronavirus Montana COVID-19 report finds most hospitalizations among unvaccinated Environment Conservation group looking to mitigation bank system to preserve wetlands near Bozeman Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Montana State University ecologists develop plans to study forest health from satellites Posted: 4:15 p.m. Hathaway, Marion Elizabeth Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 Conservation group looking to mitigation bank system to preserve wetlands near Bozeman Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 Montana FWP to host open houses with top officials Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 Fire in the Crazies continues to burn despite rainfall Posted: Aug. 4, 2021