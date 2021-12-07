Officials to hold public hearing on repeal of Madison River rules By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An angler finishes fishing as winds pick up Aug. 1, 2019, at the Three Dollar Bridge. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Montana officials are planning a virtual public hearing about a proposal to repeal two administrative rules affecting recreation along the Madison River.The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is mulling whether to repeal two administrative rules, which impact "walk-wade" and "rest-rotation" regulations along portions of the upper Madison River, one of the state's most heavily fished rivers.Walk-wade rules determine when and where people can fish from boats along stretches of the river. Rest-rotation rules determine when and where outfitters and guides can conduct business along stretches of the river. Commissioners are scheduled to hold the hearing on repealing the two rules at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Public comment on the proposal lasts through Dec. 17. The rules are poised to go into effect as written on Jan. 1.Montana’s 2021 fishing regulations prohibit anglers from fishing from a boat or vessel between the outlet of Quake Lake and Lyons Bridge. That would change under a rule that’s set to go into effect on Jan. 1.The new rule — part of the package of rules approved in December 2020 — permits fishing from a boat from Raynolds’ Pass Fishing Access Site to Lyons Bridge Fishing Access Site on weekends between the dates of June 15 and Sept. 30. Commissioners voted to advance the repeal of that rule and a “rest-rotation” rule that restricts outfitters and guides from conducting business between June 15 and Sept. 30 on certain portions of the river.If the rest-rotation rule goes into effect in 2022, outfitters and guides won’t be allowed to conduct business between Lyons Bridge and Palisades Day Use Area on Sundays. They won’t be allowed to conduct business on the stretch between Raynolds Pass and Lyons Bridge on Saturdays.Members of the Madison River work group — a hodgepodge of area outfitters, business owners and recreation and natural resource experts — recommended that the commission strike down the rules, pointing to a lack of general support for either of them.KC Walsh, the commissioner who chairs the work group, said in October that the boat launch site at Raynolds’ Pass isn’t set up to accommodate the amount of traffic it will see if the walk-wade and rest-rotation rules take effect as outlined.Hugh Zackheim of Helena and Mike Bias of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana both said they support repealing the two administrative rules at an October meeting. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 