Forest Service officials released a new land management plan for the Custer Gallatin National Forest on Friday, setting the guidance for management of a 3 million-acre landscape for at least the next decade.
The new land management plan is a guiding document for managing that vast landscape spread out across 400 miles of Montana and South Dakota. It’s the culmination of a six-year public process.
The plan revision team revised the 1986 and 1987 plans for the Custer and Gallatin national forests and merged them into one document. The two forests used to be managed separately, but they were combined in 2014. The revision of the two plans began in 2016.
Finding management direction to sustain the national forest in the long term, especially amid growing landscape pressures, was a key component of developing the plan, said Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson in a virtual media event.
The final plan follows the release of a draft plan in 2020. People raised objections to the draft plan and regional forest and national officials instructed the revision team to clarify their intent, bolster the analysis and address several concerns from objectors, Erickson said.
While much of the final plan carries over from the draft plan, land management designations were altered in some areas. Special designations listed in the plan include recommended wilderness, backcountry areas, recreation emphasis areas and key linkage areas.
There are eight recommended wilderness areas spanning about 140,000 acres, 13 “backcountry” areas spanning 208,000 acres and 10 “recreation emphasis” areas spanning 330,000 acres in the plan.
Of the designations, recommended wilderness provides an area the strongest level of protection without a formal wilderness designation, which requires an act of Congress.
Cowboy Heaven— the low-lying wild country between Beartrap Canyon and the Lee Metcalf Wilderness— was marked in the draft plan as a “backcountry” area, but its 13,000-acre core was recommended as wilderness in the final plan.
The Taylor Hilgard area north of Earthquake Lake, the central portion of the Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area and a chunk of the South Crazy Mountains were also recommended as wilderness.
Areas designated as “backcountry” will be managed to protect their undeveloped qualities, but the recreational restrictions that come with a recommended wilderness designation won’t all apply.
The South Cottonwood drainage in the Gallatin Range initially wasn’t marked with any land management designation, but officials added it as a backcountry area in the final plan.
Other notable backcountry designations include the Blacktail Peak backcountry area at the north end of the Bridgers, the Crazy Mountain backcountry area, the Buffalo Horn and West Pine backcountry areas along the Gallatin Crest and the Lionhead area.
Recreation emphasis areas already have complex uses and infrastructure, including campgrounds, trails and other amenities, and they tend to be near urban centers. Areas with recreation emphasis designations will be open to non-motorized and motorized uses.
In the final plan, the Storm Castle area, Bozeman Creek watershed, Hyalite Canyon, a section of the eastern Bridgers and a large chunk of land around West Yellowstone were all designated as recreation emphasis areas.
The Forest Service also identified species of conservation concern, which included the greater sage grouse, white-tailed prairie dog and westslope cutthroat trout.
Some objectors wanted bison and bighorn sheep to be added to the list. Erickson said the definitions for species of conservation concern are specific and fact-based, and that bison and bighorn sheep didn’t qualify.
The plan also includes two key linkage areas where officials want to prevent human disturbance from limiting wildlife habitat connectivity. One is at the southern end of the Bridgers. The other is at the northern end of the Gallatins.
There are also 30 eligible wild and scenic rivers and creeks, including the Gallatin, Madison, Yellowstone, Stillwater and West Boulder rivers. Eligible river and creek corridors will be managed in a way that maintains their wild and scenic characteristics until an act of Congress officially protects them, according to Erickson.
Members of the Gallatin Forest Partnership — a coalition of groups with conservation, recreation and business interests in the Gallatins and Madisons — wrote in a news release that they were satisfied that the plan takes historic steps to protect clean water, wildlife, recreation, and wild places in the two ranges.
Barb Cestero, Greater Yellowstone and High Divide landscape director for The Wilderness Society, said the partnership was happy that Cowboy Heaven was added as recommended wilderness and the South Cottonwood drainage was added as backcountry.
Shane Doyle, a member of the Apsáalooke Nation and a member of Wild Montana’s board of directors, said that at the outset of the forest planning process, achieving recommended wilderness for the checkerboarded Crazy Mountains seemed like a remote possibility.
“Much to our delight, the Forest Service has indeed recommended wilderness and created a large backcountry area in the range, offering protection of the mountains for the first time ever in recognition of how culturally vital they are for the Apsáalooke Nation and how ecologically extraordinary they are,” Doyle said.
Phil Knight, a member of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance, was less pleased with the forest plan, though he was happy with the addition of Cowboy Heaven as recommended wilderness.
Knight said he felt the plan’s timber harvest targets were too high, and the logging that’s happening around Bozeman is an indication that the Forest Service plans to do more commercial logging and thin out areas it sees as wildfire-prone.
“We’re not surprised. This is exactly what we thought they would do,” said Joseph Scalia III, president of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance. “We’re very displeased with what they want to do with the Porcupine and Buffalo Horn drainages. They want to make it backcountry, which means they can do anything they want.”
Kerry White, executive director of Citizens for Balanced Use, was also displeased with the final forest plan. He said officials didn’t adequately consider flight data that shows evidence of noise intrusions in the Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area.
White said some motorized recreation advocates were excluded from the Gallatin Forest Partnership’s discussions, and the plan’s guidance for wild and scenic rivers will get in the way of reducing fuel loads and fighting wildfires.
“It’s disappointing to say the least,” he said. “I don’t think this forest plan is going to move us in a direction where we can have a healthier forest in this area.”