Officials release final grazing management plan for the east side of Paradise Valley By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 11, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A final plan to manage livestock grazing at the eastern edge of Paradise Valley authorizes grazing on three allotments that are in use but rejects it on three allotments that have been vacant for years.Officials with the Custer Gallatin National Forest published a final decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the East Paradise Range Allotment Management Plan on Thursday, outlining how livestock grazing will continue there for years to come.The management plan guides grazing in six separate zones that dot the eastern edge of Paradise Valley in the Absaroka-Beartooth Mountains. The high-elevation allotments encompass about 21,000 acres. “The Absaroka-Beartooth Mountain Range is a complex and ecologically diverse landscape, with wilderness at its core and many multiple uses occurring in its frontcountry landscapes,” said Alex Sienkiewicz, Yellowstone District Ranger, in a news release. “My decision reflects ecological values, as well as a balancing of multiple uses on the landscape.”Under a draft management plan released in May, livestock grazing would have been permitted in four zones — the 697-acre Elbow Creek, 771-acre Pine Creek, 4,313-acre Sixmile North and 2,906-acre Mill Creek allotments.In the final plan, Sienkiewicz decided not to authorize grazing on the Mill Creek allotment, but allow it on the other three. The zone south of Mill Creek hasn’t been stocked since 2008, according to the decision notice.Keeping livestock off of the Mill Creek allotment will allow the agency to further document wetland habitat and fight off a noxious weed infestation there, Sienkiewicz wrote.Grazing won’t be authorized in the other two zones — the 5,424-acre Suce Creek and 6,784-acre Sixmile South allotments. Both areas overlap with the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.“The South Sixmile, Mill Creek, and Suce Creek allotments have been vacant for many years, and each have unique management issues that should be mitigated before livestock grazing is authorized,” Sienkiewicz said in the release.Forest Service officials plan to use an “adaptive management framework” to administer livestock grazing on the Elbow Creek, Pine Creek and Sixmile North allotments.The strategy gives the agency greater flexibility to adjust the number of pastures, the kinds of grazing systems and the types of livestock allowed on allotments, according to the plan’s environmental assessment. “Adaptive management is uniquely suited to livestock grazing, where livestock behavior and range resource response do not always conform to management intent,” the plan’s assessment says.All three active allotments can all be grazed between June 1 and Oct. 15, though the exact timing could vary depending on range conditions.The Pine Creek campground will be fenced off, and a two-pasture rotation system will be used on the Pine Creek allotment. Its northernmost pasture will be grazed annually, while the other will be grazed every five years after the campground closes.Boundaries on the Sixmile North allotment will expand and incorporate additional acres east and south of the “Gold Prize Pasture,” creating a new “Trailhead pasture,” the plan says. Officials will set up a fence to define the new boundaries, install new cattle guards and replace a water tank.Sienkiewicz wrote that there has been a rapid increase in recreation visitation to Suce Creek in recent years. The drainage is also one of the few in the area that hasn’t been impacted by a major wildfire, so it is dense with wildlife like grizzly bears, wolves, moose and elk.“Stocking this allotment after twenty years of vacancy would add a significant workload and create additional management challenges for a marginal return,” he wrote.The Emigrant fire burned around 40% of the Sixmile South allotment at a high intensity in 2013, Sienkiewicz noted. That was followed by heavy rainfall, which brought a significant amount of sediment and debris down the drainage.“Although the stream systems within the Sixmile South allotment have begun recovering from the fire and stream flooding events, I do not think they have recovered to the extent that we can adequately balance livestock grazing with landscape recovery,” he wrote.According to the decision notice, the Yellowstone Ranger District received about 23,000 emails in response to the proposal. The overwhelming majority of public comments were from form letters that remarked on wilderness and bison.Officials wrote that they don’t expect the decision will result in livestock displacing or outcompeting native species, including elk. Due to low livestock numbers and the rugged nature of the allotments, they also don’t expect that wildlife, including grizzly bears, will be impacted by the decision much. 