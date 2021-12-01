Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A bull bison lays in a patch of sand off of Highway 89 in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 13. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MISSOULA — Federal, tribal and state officials tentatively agreed Wednesday to cull between 600 and 900 bison from the Yellowstone population this winter, and there is room in the park’s brucellosis quarantine program for just under 100 of those animals.Culled bison will either get shot by hunters as herds leave Yellowstone National Park to find food or they will be rounded up. Most of the captured animals will be sent to slaughter, but about 80 can be entered into the park’s quarantine program, which is in the midst of an expansion.Up to 200 more bison could be captured or hunted in late winter if initial target numbers are met and conditions warrant more removals, officials from agencies involved in bison management decided at a meeting here Wednesday. They debated and wordsmithed for hours before agreeing to set the 200 animal cap. Officials agreed upon the provisional culling numbers Wednesday, but the operations plan for managing bison through this winter has yet to be signed. Scott Bischke, the meeting’s facilitator, said the deadline for partners to sign the plan is December 31. It could be tweaked by that time, he said.Officials recommended removals be focused near the northern boundary of the park where animals in Yellowstone’s central and northern herds intermix. Any extra harvests are meant to address population gains over the past two years.The park’s most recent counts show that Yellowstone’s bison numbers are up, sitting at around 5,450 animals. The counts are about on par with 2016, a year when populations were particularly high, according to Yellowstone National Park biologist Chris Geremia.Last year, no bison were trapped at the park’s corrals at the Stephens Creek Capture Facility outside of Gardiner because the animals’ annual migration lagged. Migration out of the park is influenced by multiple factors, but wildlife managers said cycling between low and high temperatures likely delayed it last winter.Interagency officials recommended culling between 500 and 700 animals last winter, but managers fell short of that goal by about 200 animals, said Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park.Park experts anticipate that removing 600 to 900 bison from the population over the winter will cause the population to stabilize or decline slightly at about 4,300 to 4,700 animals, according to a status report from the park. After calving, staff anticipate that number will increase to between 5,200 and 5,700 animals.Partners who set the culling recommendations come from a variety of federal, tribal and state government agencies. They manage bison under the Interagency Bison Management Plan. First established in 2000, the plan aims to conserve the world’s last free-roaming bison herd and prevent the animals from transmitting brucellosis to livestock. Bison aren’t tolerated much outside of the park’s boundaries in Montana because of the risks that the disease brucellosis poses to cattle. To keep populations steady in the park, some members of the park’s herds get removed every year through hunting, slaughter and a quarantine program.There has never been a documented transmission of brucellosis from bison to livestock in the wild. Elk have spread the disease to livestock.Wednesday’s culling recommendations were announced as Yellowstone National Park works on expanding its Bison Conservation and Transfer Program — a concerted effort by the park, tribes, nonprofits and other partners to divert disease-free bison from slaughter.Animals that are enrolled in the program enter a quarantine process where they are held in pens and tested repeatedly over a multi-year period. Those that continue to test negative get transferred to a quarantine facility on the Fort Peck Reservation, where a final phase of assurance testing occurs. Then the animals can be shipped to select tribes’ cultural herds.An expansion of quarantine facilities will increase the program’s capacity significantly, diverting more bison away from slaughter, park staff say. The InterTribal Buffalo Council is a major partner in the project, and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Yellowstone Forever raised a combined $500,000 to expand quarantine facilities this year. Construction is already underway.Striking the right balance between expanding the quarantine program and preserving Tribal bison hunting opportunities was a major discussion point at Wednesday’s meeting.Quincy Ellenwood, representing the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, raised concerns that expanding the quarantine program might put more red tape on hunting opportunities for tribes and he wished there was more consultation with tribes in the approval process.Ervin Carlson, president of the InterTribal Buffalo Council, said using quarantine as an alternative to slaughter preserves the genetics of Yellowstone bison, which is critical for cultural herds across the country.“As the (bison) population gets a little bit bigger every year, I can’t help but think about how much the population of cattle increased,” Ellenwood said. “I understand that you are looking out for a way of life, but that way of life radically changed my way of life …. Sixty million (bison) once roamed freely in North America.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bison Quarantine Animal Institutes Politics Medicine Zoology Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter 1 hr ago Environment NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish 1 hr ago Health MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers 4 hrs ago County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court 8 hrs ago Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows 9 hrs ago Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Nov 30, 2021 What to read next Environment Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter Environment NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish Health MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section A motorcycle, a no parking zone, and Chewbacca: Police Reports for Tuesday, Nov. 30 Posted: 6 p.m. NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish Posted: 5:43 p.m. COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County surpass 100 Posted: 10:45 a.m. Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows Posted: 9:45 a.m. Boehmer, Daniel Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Latest Local Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter 1 hr ago Big Sky man accused of brandishing gun at strangers over political sign 2 hrs ago Trial of California man accused of sexual assault held this week 2 hrs ago Kola Bad Bear hopes to build on 'breakout game' as Montana State women begin Big Sky play 3 hrs ago