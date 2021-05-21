Hundreds of dead fish have been seen along a 10-mile stretch of the lower Madison River, prompting an investigation by Montana officials.
Since an initial report on Tuesday, staff from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks have seen hundreds of dead fish from just upstream of Ennis Dam to the Warm Springs Boat Launch.
So far, staff have seen around 814 dead whitefish, 11 dead brown trout, six dead rainbow trout and three dead suckers. The fish were observed along a 10-mile section of the river.
Anglers floating in Beartrap Canyon first reported seeing dead fish along the river on Tuesday, according to FWP. Staff visited the area immediately, discovering some dead mountain whitefish.
Since then, department staff have floated down Beartrap Canyon and walked the banks of the river daily to gather information. Fisheries biologists are monitoring the area and analyzing samples from many dead and dying fish.
Morgan Jacobsen, an FWP spokesperson, said testing of the samples should be complete in a matter of days, not weeks. The testing is happening at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lab in Bozeman.
“We are working hard monitoring the situation and investigating the causes of the mortalities,” said FWP Fisheries Division Administrator Eileen Ryce in a news release. “We appreciate the reports from the public on the dead fish they’re seeing, and that’s been an important part of the monitoring we’ve done.”
Thousands of whitefish died in a fish kill on the Yellowstone River in the late summer of 2016. That kill was linked to proliferative kidney disease, which is caused by a parasite. The parasite has been confirmed in the lower Madison in the past, but it’s unclear if it’s related to this die off.
Anglers who see dead or dying fish can call the Bozeman office at 577-7900. They can also reduce stress on fish by landing them quickly and keeping them in the water as much as possible.
People should also wet their hands before handling fish, remove hooks gently and let fish recover before releasing them into the water. Officials wrote that more information on the kill will be released as it becomes available.
