The main stem of the Gallatin River was preliminarily classified as water quality impaired earlier this summer, but monitoring data show that its nitrogen and phosphorus levels do not exceed the state’s thresholds, officials said at a public meeting in Big Sky on Thursday.
Andy Ulven, watershed management section supervisor of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, said the Gallatin River isn’t seeing a nutrient impairment according to the state’s standards and assessments, but it is seeing the response of algal growth.
That means the department needs to “dig in and do some more research” to pinpoint the exact causes. After collecting public comments on the draft assessment, DEQ has to submit a formal impairment designation to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Once the federal agency approves its decision, DEQ can move ahead, studying source areas and developing a “total maximum daily load” planning tool, which is used to set limits on pollutants.
Multiple factors, including exposure to sunlight, high water temperatures and low streamflows, can trigger the growth of nuisance algae in water bodies, but the unnatural accumulation of the nutrients nitrogen and phosphorus primes waterways for that growth.
Algal blooms have reoccurred along the main stem of the Gallatin River downstream of Big Sky over the last four years. If they happen often enough, algae can deplete the oxygen that juvenile fish need to survive, and it can shift a river’s taxonomy over time.
In mid-June, Montana DEQ completed a draft water quality assessment for the Gallatin River’s middle segment, determining that the river was impaired due to excessive algal growth. However, it did not identify excess nutrient levels as the cause.
The department’s announcement came several months after it notified the public of its plans not to publish a biennial report that identifies waterways in the state that don’t meet water quality standards. Officials made the decision due to staffing issues.
In response to DEQ’s decision not to publish the report, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, the Gallatin River Task Force, Montana Trout Unlimited, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and American Rivers petitioned the state to designate the Gallatin River as water quality impaired.
Greg Olsen, interim water quality division administrator at DEQ, said in a June news release that the department “wanted to make sure it could still investigate these specific concerns,” so it provided a solution, completing an individual waterbody assessment for the Gallatin River.
Now officials are seeking written and electronic public comments on that draft assessment, which can be submitted to the department through Aug. 22. Staff will review the notes and make any necessary updates to the document.