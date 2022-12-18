Let the news come to you

Hebgen Dam Failure, One Year Anniversary
The upper Madison River flows past dead vegetation along its bank on Dec. 15, 2022.

The water was gently bubbling, occasionally cresting into small waves on a narrow side channel of the Madison River south of Cameron.

Kelly Galloup pointed to trout that occasionally breached the surface of the snow-lined channel. Further down was a newly-built beaver dam. The two foot deep channel was bubbling and teeming with life, and looked drastically different a little over a year ago.


An early morning malfunction at the Hebgen Dam dewatered stretches of the Madison River in late November 2021. Side channels like the one behind Galloup’s Slide Inn and fly shop were the most affected.

Kelly Galloup, owner of Galloup's Slide Inn, poses for a photo in his fly shop on Dec. 15, 2022.
Kelly Galloup, owner of Galloup's Slide Inn, gestures to a side channel of the Madison River that flows behind his business on Dec. 15, 2022.
Water spills down a culvert coming from the Hebgen Dam into the upper Madison River on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at the dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river.
Volunteers search a channel of the upper Madison River for fish stranded by drastically lowered water levels below Hebgen Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river.
A crane is used at Hebgen Dam to make repairs on the dam's gate.
A crane is used at Hebgen Dam to make repairs on the dam's gate.
People collect trout from a drying channel of the upper Madison River, before transported it and other fish into the main channel of the river below Hebgen Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river.
Water leaves Hebgen Dam and flows out of a culvert and into the upper Madison River on Dec. 15, 2022. In late November 2021, a malfunction at the dam caused flows to drop suddenly, leaving parts of the river dry.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

