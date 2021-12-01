top story NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Volunteers catch trout and other fish from a channel of the upper Madison River before transporting them to the main flow of the river below Hebgen Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now People collect trout from a drying channel of the upper Madison River, before transported it and other fish into the main channel of the river below Hebgen Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river. A Northwestern Energy truck blocks access to Hebgen Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river. ENNIS — The rocks were still slick from where the water used to be.Side channels branching from the Madison River, once flowing with water released from Hebgen Dam, were left exposed after a malfunction in the dam's outlet structure early Tuesday.An underwater gate component failed on the dam, causing a flow gate to partially close, lowering the amount of water released from Hebgen Lake downstream. That lowered flow of water uncovered vital spawning grounds for trout, and stranded fish on gravel or in tiny pools of still water in the side channels of the river. A small army of volunteers mobilized Wednesday morning with a straightforward mission: get any trout, sculpin or other fish stranded back into the main flow of the river. Clusters of people, armed with nets and five-gallon buckets, searched for stranded fish along the river from Ennis to the outlet from Hebgen Dam.NorthWestern Energy operates the dam, and has been working to fix the gate. Jeremy Clotfelter, the director of hydro operations for the utility company, said to a group of reporters Wednesday that flows began decreasing between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy identified the issue by midday Tuesday.Monitoring equipment at the dam did not register a drop in flows, Clotfelter said. Once they saw what was on the U.S. Geological Survey’s gauge, which indicated a steep drop in water flows into the river, a call was made to validate the readings. A graph shows a dip in flows at Hebgin Dam early Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. U.S. Geological Survey Buy Now Water spills down a culvert coming from the Hebgen Dam into the upper Madison River on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at the dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Below the dam was where the drop in flows — from 650 CFS to just under 200 CFS — hit the hardest.Between Hebgen Lake and Earthquake Lake, the main flow of the river kept rolling, but rocks and gravel in side channels were exposed in large swaths.Since then, the gate has been held open to continue allowing flows downstream. Clotfelter said that flows were averaging roughly 250 cubic feet per second. A new component has been fabricated and is on its way to the dam for installation. Diving crews are ready and waiting to install the component, and flows could return to normal Wednesday evening, Clotfelter said.But how the component failed remains a mystery.“At this point we know what failed, but we don’t know why it failed or how it failed,” Clotfelter said. “Our first priority here is to restore flow back to the river. After that then we will do a deep dive and analysis of the failure to understand the how and why so we can put measures in place to prevent the recurrence of a failure like this in the future.”Clotfelter, hydro operations director with NorthWestern Energy, said that all of the gates on the dam, including the one that failed, had been tested by dam operators and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — the agency that the utility company has a license from to operate the dam — this summer. He said there were no issues at the time.Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and the Montana Environmental Information Center released a joint statement on Wednesday calling on Gov. Greg Gianforte to hold NorthWestern Energy accountable for the gate failure at Hebgen Dam.“The foremost economic driver for this region nearly went dry, which will have lasting negative impacts on businesses, workers, and the community for years to come,” Guy Alsentzer, executive director of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said in the release. Buy Now Volunteers gather outside Madison River Fishing Company, as store owner Joe Dilschneider makes a plan for finding and rescuing fish stuck in channels of the upper Madison River on Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Joe Dilschneider, owner of Madison River Fishing Company, gathered a group of about 20 volunteers as the early morning rays of sun peeked through the clouds at his shop in Ennis. The first stop was Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site. But when Dilschneider and company arrived at the creek, which was roughly 40 miles by road downstream from Hebgen Dam, the branching tributary of the Madison River appeared to have been spared from the plummet in flow.“I was prepared to wake up to something much worse,” Dilschneider said.At Madison Foods down the road from Dilschneider’s shop, another group was preparing to hit the river. That volunteer group was led by members of the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Trout Unlimited, and was sent to points along the river, heading to Three Dollar Bridge and the bottom of Hebgen Dam.Matt Jaeger, a fisheries biologist for FWP, gave instructions to volunteers gathered next to the river less than 200 yards from Hebgen Dam. He and another biologist had electroshock battery packs strapped to their backs. The shock from the paddle at the end of the packs stunned the fish, and he wanted volunteers to be ready.“When we’re doing this, we’re going to want people to net everything,” Jaeger said.Before the mass mobilization of volunteers, there was mixed messaging from FWP on how people could, or could not, help.Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for the state agency, said that when the situation was brand new on Tuesday, FWP urged people to stay away from the dam and the river due to safety concerns. At that point, it was not clear if flows would suddenly come back. Buy Now A fish sticker is affixed to a bucket used for collecting trout on the upper Madison River below Hebgen Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Volunteers and employees of Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks use electrofishing tools and nets to collect trout and other fish stranded in a channel of the upper Madison River below Hebgen Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America But by Tuesday evening, the water levels were still low, and the message changed to encouraging volunteers to come with buckets and nets.Jacobsen said it was unclear what impact the incident had on fish, but that the redds — disturbed piles of gravel where trout lay their eggs — being exposed to low temperatures above the water was a big concern.Jaeger shocked puddles of water to retrieve stranded fish. Brown trout spawn in the fall, and Jaeger said that their eggs were durable, and could survive for a time if they stayed moist beneath the disturbed gravel. But if they freeze, the unborn fish would perish.However, not all of the redds were exposed because some were made in still-submerged parts of the river system, giving the upcoming year’s next fish class hope.“These fish don’t put all of their figurative eggs — or literal eggs — into one basket,” Jaeger said. Nick Halle, volunteer operations coordinator for Trout Unlimited, grabbed a near-lifeless trout from the exposed side channel. He said that after a low water year all over the West, not many fish were in great shape. The trout have an ability to rebound, he said, but the dam's malfunction does not help."It's a scary thing that it happened, and it could happen again," Halle said. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 