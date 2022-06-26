'Now this is real': Inside the initial response to flooding in Park County

As early images of the historic flooding in and around Yellowstone National Park circulated the state on June 13, the rescue and emergency response crews were already hours into a rapidly shifting disaster.
The following hours would see rescue missions, towns cut off, a helicopter landing on a street, roads and bridges washed away and residents grappling with a new reality carved by the rampaging floodwaters.
The floodwaters quickly exceeded previous levels, shutting down Yellowstone National Park and scouring river channels.
Park County became the site of an emergency response consisting of multiple city, county, state and national agencies. By the end of the first 24 hours, the county would complete three helicopter and eight swift water rescues — three in Cooke City and eight in in Livingston and Paradise Valley — that would evacuate 28 people.
“We normally don’t do more than 10 or so water rescues in an average year. But in a 24-hour period, we had done a year’s worth of water rescues,” said Steve Voss, sergeant with the Park County Sheriff’s Office, who coordinated search and rescue efforts.
Sunday night into Monday morning
The river gauge height on the Soda Butte Creek at Silver Gate peaked at 4.99 feet on Sunday, June 12 at 11:15 p.m., based on preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey.
Troy Wilson, fire chief of Cooke City/Silver Gate volunteer fire department, first became aware of the rising waters late Sunday afternoon as residents filtered in and out of the store he owns, Cooke City General Store.
With rain falling over the previous two days, Woody Creek south of town and Miller Creek north of town were both getting dangerously high. Wilson left the store and inspected the waterways surrounding the two towns.
“It was raging,” Wilson said.
By around 7 p.m. Sunday night, the bridge over Woody Creek was gone.
“Now the bridge is out, now this is real,” Wilson recalled thinking, a week-and-a-half after the flooding.
With around 120 homes between Cooke City and Silver Gate, Wilson and other emergency responders began knocking on doors and getting people out. The department has four EMTs and 16 firemen, according to Wilson.
“Soda Butte Creek was the first point of concern and it eventually washed out some bridges and cut off some people there,” Voss said.
Just before 3 a.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service office in Billings was warning of rapidly rising waters well above flood stage at Corwin Springs.
“If you are along the river in the Paradise Valley move to higher ground now, especially those that may be camping along the river,” it warned on its Facebook page.
Monday morning
River gauge height on the Lamar River near Yellowstone National Park’s Tower Ranger Station peaked at 16.79 feet on Monday, June 13 at 7:30 a.m., based on preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey.
Bob Kopland, fire chief for the Gateway Hose Company in Gardiner, received a call at 4:30 a.m. Monday about rocks and boulders falling in the canyon.
That morning, Kopland checked out the Carbella Bridge over the Yellowstone River at Tom Miner Creek Road. Raging river water was already battering the bridge.
By mid-morning, the bridge would be gone, washed away, leaving mangled supports jutting out of the river.
Following the flooding in Cooke City and the warnings issued by the National Weather Service, Park County established its incident command center in Livingston by 7 a.m. on Monday. It would serve as the hub of the response throughout the next week.
“We were starting to monitor and get reports of flooding in Gardiner and into the Yellowstone River,” Voss said. “There were issues with bridges and roads getting washed out.”
The morning also saw the closure of U.S. Highway 89 South in parts due to mudslides, rocks and water on the roadway.
Throughout the day, water would continue to encroach on the highway — including rendering Point of Rocks bridge impassable — until there was no access from Livingston into the Paradise Valley.
By early morning, it became clear that Gardiner’s water main, which runs beneath the Yellowstone River, was torn out. The system’s water was draining into the river.
Josh Wells, manager of the Park County water and sewage systems in Gardiner, lives near Chico Hot Springs. Trapped on the Livingston side of Yankee Jim Canyon and unable to drive to Gardiner, Wells recruited two volunteers to shut the system down.
But he still needed to get to Gardiner to get the water turned back on. Wells was dropped off at the flood line before mile marker 14 on U.S. Highway 89. From there, he hiked about a mile-and-a-half up and over the flooded roadway, arriving on the other side at 8:30 a.m., where Kopland had arranged a ride into town for him.
“Hiking through, it looked bad. The river was raging, and I could see giant junks of riverbank falling into the river, lots of timber and trees and debris floating down the river,” Wells said.
During his morning driving inspection, Kopland noticed the land below a Yellowstone National Park employee housing unit was rapidly being undercut by the river.
After residents were evacuated, Wells, Kopland and other crew members worked to secure water line and a fire hydrant near the house.
By Monday afternoon, the house would be swept downstream.
Monday afternoon
River gauge height on the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs peaked at 13.88 feet on Monday, June 13 at 2:45 p.m., based on preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey.
As the flood impacts continued to travel downstream, the Park County Sheriff’s Office had already activated all its deputies and placed them on 12-hour shifts. Throughout Monday, they continued working on evacuations, assessing flood areas and communicating critical information with the public.
“With a natural disaster like this versus an incident of a boat capsizing, the challenge really is a lot of communication,” Voss said. “It was a little more difficult with having multiple incidences within a large incident.
In Gardiner, Kopland and his department’s 21 volunteers were handling downed power lines, road closures, lack of running water and a town filled with tourists with nowhere to go.
“Everyone was kind of stuck here,” Kopland said. “It was a matter of keeping people from getting themselves into trouble, keeping the public back from the danger and monitoring the water.
Wells estimates around 450,000 gallons of water had drained out of Gardiner’s system. After turning on a backup well, the town had water pressure by mid-day Monday but remained under a boil water advisory until June 22.
With access to and from Gardiner cut off, Kopland and others started making plans on how to handle a medical emergency. In the case of a severe emergency, the only option would have been a life flight out, Kopland said.
“We had a couple minor calls but nothing that needed transportation,” he said. “We had an ER doctor that was trapped (in Gardiner) and volunteered his service, two med core nurses who live in Gardiner, an advanced paramedic from the park service plus our own crew.”
By Monday afternoon, NorthWestern Energy had flown in a crew of technicians to work on the power line that runs across the Yellowstone River to power Yellowstone National Park’s headquarters in Mammoth Hot Springs.
When it comes to immediate flood damage to homes, Kopland said Gardiner was relatively lucky, with more of the damage seen closer to Livingston.
By around 1 p.m. on Monday, Cooke City welcomed a swift water rescue team out of Cody, Wyoming. The team was dispatched to help a woman in her 60s who lived on Bannock Trail which shadows Soda Butte Creek.
“She was getting fairly scared and nervous, and she got diagnosed with COVID two days prior,” Wilson said, adding the team also rescued another person and a rabbit.
Throughout the day, rescue efforts continued in Cooke City, including a Black Hawk helicopter. Using a long line, the helicopter evacuated eight people, including an 80-year-old woman, out of a VRBO house rental.
The helicopter, too large to land anywhere else, landed on Cooke City’s Main Street, according to Wilson.
“It was very challenging for us to get our evacuees out because they couldn’t go towards Yellowstone,” Wilson said.
Monday evening into Tuesday morning
River gauge height on the Yellowstone River near Livingston peaked at 11.63 feet on Monday, June 13 at 10:15 p.m., based on preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey.
By Monday evening, floodwaters were threatening Livingston.
“They weren’t seeing the rises in Livingston until many hours after they saw it in Gardiner and Yankee Jim Canyon,” Voss said.
Livingston HealthCare announced around 6:30 p.m. Monday it had evacuated its patients, and its main campus was unsafe to access. Its emergency department reopened the morning of June 15.
Around the same time, the Park County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order south of mile marker 52 on U.S. Highway South until Tuesday morning.
“It was a whirlwind of spinning up resources and staying task oriented,” Voss said. “I think everybody was surprised how much water came in.”
Evacuations and sandbagging efforts to combat flooding in Livingston continued through the night, including a swift water rescue of Stafford Animal Shelter pets.
“There was a point at which we thought Monday night into Tuesday morning that we had completely lost Yankee Jim Canyon and Highway 89 south,” Voss said.
It wasn’t until the waters receded Tuesday, that the county realized there was still highway left and Gardiner and Paradise Valley weren’t completely shut off.
‘The town could really use the support’
When Highway 89 opened around midday on Tuesday, Gardiner emptied quickly.
“The sheriff’s department led the first convoy out to make sure they weren’t going too fast and there weren’t issues,” he said. “After that, people just started streaming out and we got down to the local population.”
In Cooke City, Wilson estimated there were around 40-45 people evacuated throughout Monday, with 90% of them tourists. While he didn’t have exact numbers on the extend of the damage to property in the area, he said there were at least 20 homes impacted, anywhere from extensive to minor damages.
“By Monday night, we were done with everyone that needed to be rescued out. The water was starting to come down a little from where it was,” Wilson said. “We got up Tuesday and started assessing the damage.”
Those involved in rescue efforts who spoke with the Chronicle, all reflected on how there wasn’t a single loss of life, despite the rapidly changing circumstances and the historic flooding that occurred.
“We had no loss of life, that is both wonderful and amazing,” Voss said. “The community just did a great job and were fantastic and patient and understanding of the things we were doing.”
While the flooding rivers receded and emergency rescue operations fell away, people throughout Park County have turned their eye toward long-term recovery and rebuilding.
With access via the Beartooth Highway and Yellowstone National Park closed, Cooke City and Silver Gate became even more isolated from the remainder of the county, with an already three-hour drive expanded to about seven hours through Cody, Wyoming.
There’s a lot of fear for residents on the economic impacts of the isolation, Wilson said. Cooke City General Store was open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday — more than a week after the floods — and saw $400 in sales. On that same day last year, the store’s sales were $4,000.
“It’s pretty quiet. As a town, we’re just nervous about how we’re going to survive,” Wilson said, adding that the town was open and there was beautiful country to explore. “The town could really use the support from visitors.”