High water and flooding conditions created a sea of chaos in Montana on Monday, leading dam operators to release water in order to stop reservoirs from overflowing.
Water levels in the Madison River basin are rising rapidly, caused by several weeks of above average precipitation and substantial quantities of rain the past few days.
NorthWestern Energy said Monday afternoon both Hebgen and Ennis lakes are now full. The utility will increase water releases from dams at both lakes to manage the large inflow of water and prevent reservoirs from overfilling.
NorthWestern Energy manages water levels of the reservoirs year-round to prevent them from overfilling and water going over the top of the dam, which would cause damage and “compromise the integrity of the dam and risk public safety,” according to a press release they published Monday afternoon.
The press release noted that water levels were lower than normal at Hebgen Reservoir, but are now quickly approaching capacity as above-average rain and snowfall increases water inflow to the lake.
Jo Dee Black, spokesperson for NorthWestern Energy, said that Madison Dam water release flows have nearly doubled over the past few days.
Black said the public should be aware that water flows on the Madison River are expected to increase over the next few days, and that any recreationists should be wary of increased water levels on the reservoirs. NorthWestern Energy recommended no recreating on the Madison River for the time being.
Recreation areas have closed across the state in response to flooding. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed the Yellowstone River to all recreation in Park County on Monday afternoon.
Closures are also in effect for many other sites managed by FWP: all Jefferson River fishing access sites from Cardwell Bridge down to Missouri Headwaters State Park, portions of Missouri Headwaters State Park, and all Gallatin River and East Gallatin River fishing access sites.
Many of the fishing access sites on these waters are closed to motorized vehicle access, including the Boulder River, Rock Creek, Stillwater River, and Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone River.
People can look at the FWP website for a current list of closures and conditions.
A stretch of the Gallatin River in Gallatin County is under flood warning.
Arin Peters, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said that the flood warning was made on waterway between Gallatin Gateway and Logan.
He said a flood watch was started late last week because of anticipated rainfall.
Logan is under a minor flood warning, but Peters anticipated that the warning could increase to just below a moderate flood stage. In moderate flood conditions well-traveled and maintained roadways could be submerged or experience erosion.
Peters said that the upper regions of the Gallatin River have already received about 2 inches of rain. Southern Gallatin County could get up to a half inch of rainfall.
The key to that additional rainfall is that the area has already experienced heavy rainfall totals, Peters said. That means that any more rain will become surface runoff.
“Small changes in rainfall can lead to large changes in river response,” Peters said.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office urged people who live near waterways to keep an eye on water levels overnight.
High water and flooding conditions led the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department to close one bridge and a handful of roads on Monday.
The bridge on Williams Road West, between Gallatin Road/Highway 191 and Gateway South Road, is closed until further notice until the water recedes.
Whitney Bermes, spokesperson for Gallatin County, said around 3 p.m. on Monday that the Forest Service Red Canyon Road and Grayling Creek Road were both closed from flooding.
Bermes added that people could anticipate traffic delays in Gallatin Canyon as the Montana Department of Transportation conducts emergency erosion prevention work.
Patrick Lonergan, chief of emergency management and fire for Gallatin County, said that people who live near water should stay vigilant and protect their property as they see fit.
“But we are at a much better place than some of our neighboring counties,” Lonergan added.
Lonergan said the “somewhat historical levels of water” of the Gallatin River are expected to peak in the middle of night on Monday.