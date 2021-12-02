breaking NorthWestern fixes gate on Hebgen Dam; Madison River flows restored By Chronicle Staff Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Volunteers search a channel of the upper Madison River for fish stranded by drastically lowered water levels below Hebgen Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam caused flows in the upper Madison River to drop suddenly Tuesday morning, leaving parts of the river dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure for the upper river. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The busted gate component on Hebgen Dam that led to a massive drop in streamflow on the upper Madison River this week has been fixed.NorthWestern Energy said in a Facebook post early Thursday morning that the gate was fixed just before midnight and that flows had been restored to the river. A U.S. Geological Survey gauge below Hebgen Dam shows flow in the river climbed to 640 cubic feet per second Thursday morning, near the level the river was at before the dam malfunction early Tuesday morning. Flows over the last two days were dramatically lower, sitting closer to 200 CFS. The drop left parts of the river dry and stranded fish in riffles and pools. The stretch between Hebgen Dam and Earthquake Lake was hardest hit. The decline in flows led Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to order a full fishing closure for the upper river, which runs from Hebgen Dam to Ennis Lake and is a world-renowned fly fishing destination. Volunteers and officials from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks worked all day Wednesday to save as many stranded fish as possible. Armed with nets and buckets, they scooped all manner of fish they could find and moved them to the main river channel.The immediate impact on the fishery is unknown, but FWP officials said their biggest concern was the spawning redds that were exposed to colder temperatures over the past two days. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dam Hebgen Flow Hydrography Park Fish River Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment NorthWestern fixes gate on Hebgen Dam; Madison River flows restored 1 hr ago Environment Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter 14 hrs ago Environment NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish 15 hrs ago Health MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers 17 hrs ago County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court 22 hrs ago Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows 23 hrs ago What to read next Environment NorthWestern fixes gate on Hebgen Dam; Madison River flows restored Environment Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter Environment NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish Health MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Letter to the editor: Building in a floodplain dangerous, unnecessary Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Latest Local NorthWestern fixes gate on Hebgen Dam; Madison River flows restored 1 hr ago Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter 14 hrs ago Big Sky man accused of brandishing gun at strangers over political sign 15 hrs ago Trial of California man accused of sexual assault held this week 16 hrs ago