Utility company NorthWestern Energy started reducing water releases from Hebgen Dam on Monday.
Flows from the dam, which feed into the upper Madison River, will be reduced until April 24 to capture more water in the reservoir, according to a release from the utility company Monday.
Low snowpack, persistent drought conditions, and low soil moisture levels have contributed to a lower than normal water elevation at the reservoir.
The reservoir’s water elevation was at 6,524.6 feet Monday, which is roughly 10 feet below full pool, according to the release.
Snowpack in the Madison River basin is at 75% of the normal level this year, according to the Montana SNOTEL snow and precipitation report. Precipitation in the river basin is also below the normal, at 88%.
Much of Montana, including the Madison River basin, is experiencing exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Andy Welch, the utility company’s manager of Hydro License and Compliance said in the release that the company and its stakeholders — like Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks — moved to reduce flows now to save water for an increase in flows later in the year.
“Saving this water to supplement flows during the heat of the summer will help to reduce stress on fish from elevated water temperatures,” Welch said.
Flows may be reduced by 550 cubic feet per second at the Kirby Ranch U.S. Geological Survey gauge downstream of the dam, and by as much as 950 CFS at the McAllister USGS gauge below the Madison Dam, according to the release.
Jo Dee Black, a spokesperson for the utility company, said that flows at the Kirby Ranch gauge typically don’t fall below 600 CFS, while flows below the Madison dam are 1,100 CFS.
“When water releases are reduced at Hegben Dam to conserve water in Hebgen Reservoir, it has impacts down river, including Ennis Lake, which is the source available for Madison Dam,” Black said.
Flows at the Kirby Ranch gauge had not dropped by Monday afternoon and are hovering around 650 CFS, according to the USGS. Flows at the McAllister gauge, however, had dropped noticeably from nearly 1,200 CFS to just over 1,000.
NorthWestern Energy is also asking recreationists to be wary of rainbow trout spawning redds — disturbed piles of gravel where the fish lay their eggs — that could easily be stepped on in areas where water levels are lower in the river.
Trevor Watson, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks fish habitat bureau chief and the state lead for hydro power, said that rainbow trout typically build their spawning redds in mid- to late April. Reducing flows early will give the fish time to not be affected, Watson said.
“They’re spring spawners, we feel that we’re well ahead of the window,” Watson said.
Watson said that having less water this year is consistent statewide, meaning lower flows could be expected in rivers throughout Montana.
He said that being in the second year of a drought cycle is concerning, but just how big that drought cycle will be is more of an issue.
Less precipitation and snowpack means less water in reservoirs. NorthWestern uses pulse flows, or large discharges of water, to help regulate water temperatures in the Madison River.
The utility company had to release more pulse flows than ever last summer from the Madison Dam to keep water temperatures cool for trout.
Watson said the increased use of pulse flows, along with drought conditions, less snowpack, lower than normal precipitation, all play into the reduction of water flows from the Hebgen Dam.
“If the deficit continues where we aren’t even meeting the previous year’s water, it’s going to be more concerning,” Watson said.