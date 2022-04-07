NorthWestern Energy plans to study the impacts of last year’s dam malfunction along the upper Madison River on fish populations and enhance spawning habitat along the river and its tributaries.
NorthWestern Energy wrote about the plans in a March 23 letter submitted to Federal Regulatory Energy Commission Secretary Kimberly Bose. FERC has 60 days to file a response. The Billings Gazette first reported on the letter.
According to the letter, an advisory group of biologists and staff from NorthWestern Energy discussed a monitoring plan for the upper river.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 30, a broken metal coupler on a gate stem at Hebgen Dam, controlled by NorthWestern Energy, caused flows below it to drop from 648 to 278 cubic feet per second in 15 minutes.
The sudden loss of flows stranded fish in side channels along the Upper Madison River, and it exposed brown trout redds — the spawning beds where the fish lay their eggs — to the elements.
Volunteers rushed to move fish back into the river, and the company was ultimately able to fix the broken component and restore flows on Dec. 1. Biologists didn’t know exactly how the event would impact the fishery.
According to the letter filed with FERC on March 23, resource biologists discussed several conclusions they reached at the Jan. 20 advisory group meeting.
The biologists determined that the dewatering event did have an effect on the fishery and the aquatic health of the Madison River, and those effects were “likely largest for embryos and young-of-the-year salmonids.”
Such impacts “may be evident for the next four years but not fully realized until 2025,” they concluded, and “traditional sampling is inadequate to assess or quantify” them. The effects likely aren’t “catastrophic, such as losing an entire year class” of fish, the letter says.
The advisory group noted that a full assessment of the effects would be “lengthy, rigorous, and expensive,” and they recommended that mitigation efforts be conducted immediately rather than after five years of studies.
The loose plan laid out in NorthWestern Energy’s letter calls for monitoring fish populations and enhancing habitat for spawning fish.
Electrofishing would be used to study fish populations in the Pine Butte section of the Madison, and staff would be “backpack electrofishing side channels and margins to look for young-of-the-year” and “1 to 2 year old salmonids.”
That effort would primarily occur between Hebgen and Earthquake lakes, and officials would also conduct fall redd counts between the two lakes to identify key areas of fish use, starting this year and continuing through 2025.
In order to enhance spawning habitat, Montana FWP recommended initiating a series of projects, which the letter says are estimated to cost between $195,000 and $260,000.
One proposed project would involve installing thousands of feet of jackleg fencing to keep cattle out of a tributary, which biologists hope will “lead to improved instream conditions supporting embryo and young-of-the-year survival.”
As part of another project, two to four miles of fencing would be installed on a tributary. Three water gaps would control cattle access, and willow stakes would be planted to improve the stability of the shore.
Last, officials would conduct an “alternative analysis and preliminary engineering report” to evaluate ways to improve spawning habitat within the affected reach of the Madison River’s main stem.
The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, Madison River Foundation and Montana Environmental Information Center filed a formal complaint with FERC to pursue an independent investigation into the incident earlier this year.
The groups called for third-party experts to analyze the dam and monitoring equipment failures that led up to the event. They also requested that NorthWestern allocate resources toward addressing the event’s ecological and economic impacts.
Derf Johnson, Clean Water Program director and staff attorney for the Montana Environmental Information Center, said the plan laid out in the letter is a step in the right direction, but NorthWestern Energy still needs to do more.
Johnson praised the company’s efforts to monitor the fishery and restore habitat, but he said it also needs to assess the impacts of the situation on the recreation industry, businesses and anglers who fish the upper river.
What the Montana Environmental Information Center would ultimately like to see is a root cause analysis of the problems that led to the dewatering event and a long-term plan for ensuring that it never happens again, he said.
“This is especially important because we are entering an era of climate change, so when we have a disaster like this, the fishery and ecological health of the river is already stressed,” Johnson said. “Events like this are not good.”
“An independent investigation into understanding the impacts of the event on the fishery is the only way to hold NorthWestern Energy accountable,” said Quincey Johnson of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.