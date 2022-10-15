One Montana — a local nonprofit that supports private land stewardship, working lands and preserving the state’s cultural heritage — launched the advanced hunter education program in 2018, and now it’s heading into its sixth year, said Sarah Tilt, the organization’s executive director.
Participants get to take a rigorous course with classes that include both online and in-person instruction. The program covers topics like wildlife management, diseases and conservation, and students get a chance to improve their marksmanship and build relationships with landowners.
Master Hunter Program classes will be held in Billings, Bozeman and Missoula next March, April and May, in that order. Each class occurs over two consecutive three-day weekends. In June, participants attend a two-day weekend rendezvous.
At the end of it all, students receive a certification if they pass a final written exam and complete shooting, tracking and land navigation qualifications. The ultimate goal, said Tilt, “is to build a community of like minded hunters who can be ambassadors.”
Close to 300 hunters have completed the program to date, and graduates “hunt together, keep each other informed, and are knowledgeable voices on issues affecting sportsmen across Montana,” according to One Montana.
There are other benefits to taking the course, Tilt said. While it’s not an access program, certified Master Hunters get opportunities to hunt on private land across the state. The course costs $450, but need-based scholarships are available, and they can cover up to $300 per person.
To be eligible, applicants must be 20 years or older, current Montana residents, and they must have more than three years of hunting experience, preferably in the state. The course is valued at more than $1,800 per person, Tilt said.
Most private landowners allow hunting on their properties, but many don’t give the general public those opportunities, she said. That’s often because of bad hunter behavior, but it’s also because of shifts in land ownership.
“Landowners are having a hard time with hunters leaving gates open, and not following the rules or leaving trash,” Tilt said. “That can result in closures, but land ownership transitions are a part of it too. As land is purchased, sometimes new landowners don’t have a hunting background.”
One Montana wrote in a news release that the program creates opportunities for landowners and sportsmen to connect with one another, which helps deepen knowledge and understanding about ranching and agriculture, and improves future access opportunities.
“I think that anyone wanting to improve their hunting experiences, knowledge, and conservation efforts should give the Montana Master Hunter Program a very serious look,” said Joseph Copeland, a 2022 graduate.
Copeland said he firmly believes that participants won’t be disappointed to be a part of the knowledgeable and prestigious group, and he appreciates the higher level of ethics that are required of all Master Hunters.
“I feel like this is a way of life for all that I have met during this past year. I have met so many good friends through this opportunity and I feel it is only going to enrich my hunting experiences now and throughout the future for me,” he said.
