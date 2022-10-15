Master Hunter Program
Participants in One Montana’s Master Hunter Program take aim as a part of the nonprofit’s advanced hunter education course.

 Courtesy of One Montana

The Master Hunter Program helps hunters and landowners form trusting relationships that aid in wildlife management, and those who are interested in taking next year’s course have until Nov. 30 to submit their applications.

One Montana — a local nonprofit that supports private land stewardship, working lands and preserving the state’s cultural heritage — launched the advanced hunter education program in 2018, and now it’s heading into its sixth year, said Sarah Tilt, the organization’s executive director.

Participants get to take a rigorous course with classes that include both online and in-person instruction. The program covers topics like wildlife management, diseases and conservation, and students get a chance to improve their marksmanship and build relationships with landowners.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

