Bison lounge in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 10.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

WEST YELLOWSTONE — After a full day of discussions, state, federal and Tribal authorities who manage Yellowstone bison jointly under an interagency plan did not agree to a target number of animals to cull from the overall population this winter, and instead agreed to negotiate the issue further.

“I don’t know what to say, except that we’re not going to set a population (target) this year,” said Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly near the end of a Interagency Bison Management Plan meeting on Wednesday.

While the agencies did not reach a decision, they agreed to work toward maximizing bison hunting and trapping opportunities at the border of the park based on conditions.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

