A small wildfire on the east side of Mystic Lake earlier this week did not grow in size over Wednesday night or on Thursday morning, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Marna Daley, a national forest spokesperson, wrote in an email that crews are continuing with mop up efforts, and they expected to contain it Thursday. Three engines were still responding to the blaze. As of Thursday afternoon, it was 75% contained.

“Recreationists using the Sourdough Trail should continue expecting to see increased traffic until the fire is contained and demobilized,” Daley wrote. The fire was last estimated to be about three quarters of an acre in size.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

