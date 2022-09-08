A small wildfire on the east side of Mystic Lake earlier this week did not grow in size over Wednesday night or on Thursday morning, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Marna Daley, a national forest spokesperson, wrote in an email that crews are continuing with mop up efforts, and they expected to contain it Thursday. Three engines were still responding to the blaze. As of Thursday afternoon, it was 75% contained.
“Recreationists using the Sourdough Trail should continue expecting to see increased traffic until the fire is contained and demobilized,” Daley wrote. The fire was last estimated to be about three quarters of an acre in size.
Officials have determined that the Mystic fire was human caused, but the specifics are still under investigation. Hikers first reported it to authorities at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. It was burning in heavy timber and fuels east of Mystic Lake, about 10 miles south of downtown Bozeman.
A helicopter dropped buckets of water on the flames, and three engines and a UTV also worked to knock it down. U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded along with crews from the Fort Ellis Fire Department.
Firefighters worked near the lake right as red flag conditions settled into the Bozeman area, and the helicopter had to land in the afternoon because of thunderstorm activity. The National Weather Service is helping to monitor storm development in the area.
Air quality dropped to unhealthy levels in the Gallatin Valley on Thursday morning, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark and Madison counties, among others.
By noon, Bozeman’s air quality had improved slightly, with an “unhealthy for sensitive groups" rating. Smoke is largely coming from active wildfires in central Idaho, and the department’s forecast predicted that it would continue to impact the southern part of the state on Thursday and Friday.
“Expect more Moderate conditions at northern locations and lingering Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy for locations along the southwestern/southern areas of the state, but improving throughout the day,” the forecast says.
When air quality conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recommends that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
When air quality conditions are rated as unhealthy, the department recommends that all children and adults avoid or limit all outdoor exertion.
