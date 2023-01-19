Nez Perce Hunter

A Nez Perce hunter was grazed by a stray bullet in the Gardiner area.

 Courtesy of the Buffalo Field Campaign

A hunter from the Nez Perce Tribe sustained minor injuries after he was hit by a bullet fragment near Beattie Gulch on Tuesday, law enforcement officers confirmed on Thursday.

The incident was initially ruled an accident, and authorities have filed no charges against the man who shot the bullet that grazed the hunter. However, they are continuing to investigate the incident further.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a phone call that on Tuesday morning, shrapnel from a bullet struck Jackson Wak Wak on U.S. Forest Service land near Beattie Gulch. The area lies just north of Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

