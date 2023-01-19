A hunter from the Nez Perce Tribe sustained minor injuries after he was hit by a bullet fragment near Beattie Gulch on Tuesday, law enforcement officers confirmed on Thursday.
The incident was initially ruled an accident, and authorities have filed no charges against the man who shot the bullet that grazed the hunter. However, they are continuing to investigate the incident further.
Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a phone call that on Tuesday morning, shrapnel from a bullet struck Jackson Wak Wak on U.S. Forest Service land near Beattie Gulch. The area lies just north of Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner.
According to a news release from Buffalo Field Campaign — a nonprofit that regularly patrols for bison in the Gardiner area — Wak Wak was exercising his treaty hunting rights as a Nez Perce Tribal member at the time that he was struck.
Authorities from the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Forest Service all responded to a call about the alleged hunting accident, and after investigating what occurred, all three agencies agreed to file no charges against the shooter, Bichler said.
“Allegedly, a buffalo was struck and killed, and the person reporting it said that a piece of a bullet fragment flew off of the buffalo and struck the victim where he was at,” Bichler said. “It would be a pretty slim chance, from what we gathered, that it would happen that way.”
Bichler said that the agencies are continuing to investigate the incident to the fullest extent, to ensure no criminal intent was involved. If they determine that there was criminal intent, they will charge accordingly, he said.
Bichler said the man whose bullet grazed Wak Wak was from the Billings area.
Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for Montana FWP, confirmed that the reported hunting accident occurred in the Gardiner area on Tuesday, during the annual bison hunt that occurs north of the park throughout the winter months.
“No injuries required medical treatment at that time. This is an incident that’s still under investigation,” Jacobsen said. “We’re still piecing together what happened, and that investigation is still ongoing. But it was a reported accident and (the man who was shot) is OK.”
Jacobsen said that the Park County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service and Montana FWP. Tribal game wardens are also involved.
Each year, state-licensed hunters and hunters from several Tribal nations have opportunities to harvest bison north and west of Yellowstone National Park. Driven in part by wintry conditions, the animals migrate out of the park into the state of Montana in search of forage, where they can legally be shot.
Tom Woodbury, a spokesperson for Buffalo Field Campaign, said that James Holt, the executive director of the organization who is also a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, heard about the apparent hunting accident from Tribal sources.
Woodbury also said it reveals how unsafe the hunting conditions are in the area north of Yellowstone.
“This was inevitable,” Woodbury said. “FWP basically said this was an increasing risk, and it was only a matter of time.”
Holt said he spoke with the Wak Wak’s mother and his uncle, who witnessed what occurred on Tuesday. He said that Wak Wak was standing over a downed animal, and a state hunter shot in his direction. The bullet, or a fragment of the bullet, ricocheted and grazed him.
Holt said he hopes authorities do more investigating. Not just of the recent incident, but of the larger situation: Over the last decade, the U.S. Forest Service has closed sections of federal land and other accessible areas to buffalo hunting.
“Over time, they’ve closed so many areas that now Beattie Gulch is the only area to hunt,” Holt said. “They’ve created these conditions. Big game hunting doesn’t usually take place in mid-winter and Tribes themselves have stated that. It’s definitely a symptom of a larger management conundrum that has been instituted on these hunters.”
Bichler said that Tuesday’s apparent hunting accident was the first of its kind to occur in the Gardiner area, as far as he can recall directly. During the annual bison hunt, law enforcement officers typically respond to reports of people trespassing or hunting where they shouldn’t be.
Authorities regularly meet with people in the Beattie Gulch area to reinforce ethical hunting practices, which include checking that there is a safe backstop before shooting, according to Bichler.
Wak Wak’s mother Mary Jane Oatman said in a statement released to Buffalo Field Campaign that her son Jackson is a proud descendant of Chief Looking Glass, “the Chief who secured our rights to continue our traditional harvest of subsistence.”
“I am upset that state and federal politics put my son in the line of fire. No other person besides our Treaty tribes, with our historical and cultural ties to the area, should even be there exercising that right. Our tribal hunts go back thousands of years… far longer than the cattle industry that drives these political agencies,” she said.
“As a mother, I demand that a federal investigation take place regarding my son being shot. Had the tables been turned, I can almost guarantee that my son would be locked up in Park County on some sort of charges,” she said. “My family is just glad that he’s okay. My son honestly feels like he took a bullet for the entire Nimiipuu Nation.”
