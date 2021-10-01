Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A wildfire that started in Cinnabar Basin north of Gardiner on Thursday afternoon spread to about 20 acres by Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Cottonwood fire was first reported at 3 p.m. on Thursday on Forest Service land about 10 miles north of Gardiner.

It was spotted just around the time when a warming and drying trend began to settle into the area. Officials anticipate that trend will continue until mid-week next week.

The fire is burning through timber, sagebrush and grass about 3 miles up Cinnabar Basin from the Yellowstone River and U.S. Highway 89. It’s about 1 mile southeast of Yankee Jim Lakes and Sphinx Mountain near Cottonwood Creek, the Forest Service wrote in a news release.

No structures were threatened on Friday morning, though private property lies a little less than a mile away from the blaze. The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Friday.

Firefighters made good progress on the fire overnight, Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said. About 30 people were working on it on Friday morning.

Resources included a 20-person hand crew from Missoula, eight smokejumpers and additional support from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Daley said aircraft would remain available in case they are needed.

Firefighters were planning to continue to secure the perimeter of the fire by extinguishing any heat there, according to Daley. Then they would be working their way into the interior of the fire, extinguishing hotspots, she said.

Officials didn't anticipate they would issue any area closures related to the Cottonwood fire on Friday unless fire activity picks up. Temperatures on Friday were expected to reach into the mid-70s.

“Thank you to our partners for helping respond to the fire,” Mike Thom, Gardiner district ranger, said in the news release. “In particular, thank you to Park County Sheriff and Gateway Hose for supporting firefighting efforts.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.