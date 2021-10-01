New wildfire north of Gardiner burns 20 acres By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now An image of smoke from the Cottonwood fire burning in National Forest land about 10 miles north of Gardiner as provided by the Custer Gallatin National Forest on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service An image of smoke on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from the Cottonwood fire burning on National Forest land about 10 miles north of Gardiner. Courtesy of the Custer Gallatin National Forest Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. A wildfire that started in Cinnabar Basin north of Gardiner on Thursday afternoon spread to about 20 acres by Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.The Cottonwood fire was first reported at 3 p.m. on Thursday on Forest Service land about 10 miles north of Gardiner.It was spotted just around the time when a warming and drying trend began to settle into the area. Officials anticipate that trend will continue until mid-week next week. The fire is burning through timber, sagebrush and grass about 3 miles up Cinnabar Basin from the Yellowstone River and U.S. Highway 89. It's about 1 mile southeast of Yankee Jim Lakes and Sphinx Mountain near Cottonwood Creek, the Forest Service wrote in a news release.No structures were threatened on Friday morning, though private property lies a little less than a mile away from the blaze. The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Friday. Firefighters made good progress on the fire overnight, Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said. About 30 people were working on it on Friday morning.Resources included a 20-person hand crew from Missoula, eight smokejumpers and additional support from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Daley said aircraft would remain available in case they are needed.Firefighters were planning to continue to secure the perimeter of the fire by extinguishing any heat there, according to Daley. Then they would be working their way into the interior of the fire, extinguishing hotspots, she said.Officials didn't anticipate they would issue any area closures related to the Cottonwood fire on Friday unless fire activity picks up. Temperatures on Friday were expected to reach into the mid-70s."Thank you to our partners for helping respond to the fire," Mike Thom, Gardiner district ranger, said in the news release. "In particular, thank you to Park County Sheriff and Gateway Hose for supporting firefighting efforts." Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 