New research by a University of Montana doctoral student and several scientists with the Yellowstone Wolf Project has revealed that a common parasite in cats could be contributing to risk-taking behavior among Yellowstone National Park’s gray wolves.
The team’s findings on the parasite Toxoplasma gondii were published in the journal Communications Biology this November, in a paper titled “Parasitic infection increases risk-taking in a social, intermediate host carnivore.”
They were largely based on field observations, blood sample tests and the vast body of information that scientists have compiled on the behavior, demographics and social dynamics of Yellowstone’s gray wolves since the species was reintroduced to the park in 1995.
Connor Meyer, a wildlife biology doctoral student in the University of Montana’s Ungulate Ecology Lab, and Kira Cassidy, a Yellowstone Wolf Project wildlife biologist, co-led the study, and Erin Stahler, Ellen Brandell, Colby Anton, Daniel Stahler and Doug Smith were co-authors.
Through their research, the scientists determined that T. gondii infections were more prevalent in wolves that inhabited areas where mountain lions were abundant. In addition, the team found that wolves with the parasite were more likely to leave their packs or become pack leaders.
Meyer has been working with biologists at the Yellowstone Wolf Project since 2016, and they have long been interested in diseases and parasites, he said. Several years ago, the team decided to take a look at whether T. gondii infections were influencing wolf behavior.
Toxoplasma gondii is often thought of in the context of humans, particularly cat owners. The single-celled organism can only sexually reproduce in felids, but cat species can spread the parasite to other warm-blooded mammals through spore-packed oocysts in their feces.
About one third of the world’s population has been infected with T. gondii, and that usually occurs when people consume undercooked meat or when they live around cats. Most people are asymptomatic, unless they have a weakened immune system, Meyer said.
Pregnant women and their fetuses are particularly vulnerable to the effects of T. gondii, which is why they are encouraged not to clean litter boxes. The parasite is also a significant risk to people who suffer from HIV/AIDS, he said.
T. gondii can boost dopamine and testosterone, and while the research is controversial, some studies have linked it with risk-taking behavior in humans, particularly among men, according to Meyer.
Experimental studies on animals have led scientists to draw additional conclusions. They’ve found that rodents with the parasite tend to be less fearful of felines, and infected hyena cubs are more likely to interact with lions.
The gray wolf team wanted to find out how the parasite was influencing pack dynamics and wolf behavior in the park. They started to come up with ideas in 2018, and in subsequent years, they began to analyze the prevalence of infections in the animals.
Blood samples from 243 wolves were sent to a Cornell University diagnostics lab to be tested for T. gondii antibodies. The results showed that approximately 27% — about 74 animals in total — were seropositive.
In the study, the co-authors identified three behaviors that were associated with greater risk-taking in wolves — dispersing from a pack, becoming a leader in a pack and approaching people or vehicles, which is referred to as habituation.
Wolves that the team classified as dispersers had nearly double the T. gondii seroprevalence of non-dispersers, and the odds that a seropositive wolf would disperse from the pack was 11 times higher than the odds that a seronegative wolf would disperse.
Seropositive wolves were also more likely to become pack leaders. The odds that a seropositive wolf would become a pack leader was more than 46 times higher than the odds that a seronegative wolf would become a pack leader, the study revealed.
However, the team did not find a strong correlation between T. gondii infections and habituation to humans. That was largely because the sample size for the category was very small, with 27 wolves classified as habituated. Only four were seropositive for the parasite.
“This research adds to the fact that animal behavior and ecosystem dynamics are very complicated,” Meyer said.
“We found a lot of folks keying in on the effects of (T. gondii) on leadership and dispersal, but other things contribute to that. One of the caveats and keys to the research is that (T. gondii) is not running the wolf world or driving wolf behaviors,” he said. “We found that seronegative wolves would disperse and become pack leaders, but it would take longer.”
Originally, the researchers hypothesized that cougars were infecting elk with T. gondii, and then wolves were contracting the parasite from consuming the meat. But they strayed away from that theory when blood tests on 100 cow elk showed that none of the animals were seropositive.
While there is no direct evidence to prove the theory, Meyer said he’s grown up with cats and dogs, and if you’re not careful, dogs will raid the litter box.
He thinks it’s possible that wolves are contracting T. gondii from cougars directly, on the rare occasions when they kill and eat the felines. But it’s likely that more often, they are contracting it when they nose around the sites where cougars eat their prey and defecate.
“If wolves find something, they have great noses. Some might leave the carcasses and find cougar scat and consume it,” Meyer said. “There isn’t direct evidence for it, but domestic dogs do it, and trail cameras have captured footage of wolves going into cougar latrine sites. It could be enough for an infection.”
Meyer said that the paper is his first publication and his first foray into research on parasites and diseases. Ultimately, he’s happy that people are taking an interest in the work, and now he’s interested in studying whether T. gondii-positive wolves are better at reproducing or living longer.
“It’s complicated, and we can never control for everything, but I think this research highlights the fact that parasites might have a larger effect on behavior and dynamics than we previously thought,” he said. “For me, the big takeaway is that sometimes the little things that we don’t see or think about can have a larger effect on an ecosystem than we previously thought.”
