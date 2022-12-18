Killing Wolves

In this aerial file photo provided by the National Park Service is the Junction Butte wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on March 21, 2019.

 National Park Service

New research by a University of Montana doctoral student and several scientists with the Yellowstone Wolf Project has revealed that a common parasite in cats could be contributing to risk-taking behavior among Yellowstone National Park’s gray wolves.

The team’s findings on the parasite Toxoplasma gondii were published in the journal Communications Biology this November, in a paper titled “Parasitic infection increases risk-taking in a social, intermediate host carnivore.”

They were largely based on field observations, blood sample tests and the vast body of information that scientists have compiled on the behavior, demographics and social dynamics of Yellowstone’s gray wolves since the species was reintroduced to the park in 1995.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

