A new study shows that structure loss from wildfires rose nearly 250% across the Western United States over the last decade and 76% of wildfires that burned homes and other structures were human caused.
Higuera, the paper’s lead author, conducted the research during his sabbatical, with the UC, Boulder team. They created a dataset that drew from documentation that’s filed after every wildfire event in the West, he said.
The paper was published in PNAS Nexus on Feb. 1, and it reveals that across the West, people are losing more homes and structures per square mile burned, meaning “it’s not just that the area burned is resulting in more structure loss,” Higuera said.
“I think this work helps resolve some of the different causes of recent wildfire disasters, and it helps to explicitly separate out the role of lightning-caused wildfires from human-caused wildfires. When we do that, we see a clear difference,” he said.
Among their conclusions, the researchers determined that throughout 11 Western states, more than three times as many structures burned in wildfires between 2010 and 2020 than between 1999 and 2009.
Those wildfires were driven in part by extreme fire seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2020, when climate conditions were unusually warm and dry and a number of ignitions occurred “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to Higuera.
Just under 80% of the structures that burned in wildfires between 2010 and 2020 were located in California. While that state dominated the trend, the number of structures lost to wildfires increased overall in every Western state, apart from New Mexico.
Despite the broad increase in the number of structures lost, many of the Western states — including Montana — saw a small or negligible change in the area that burned during the 2010-2020 time period, the research showed.
Higuera said it appears that the rise in structures lost to wildfires throughout the West is even outpacing the increase in development, and that points to a likely interaction with climate change.
Climate change is contributing to longer fire seasons where windows of high fire danger last late into the summer, fall, and even early winter. As an example, Higuera pointed to a fire that destroyed numerous homes and properties in Denton in December, 2021.
With the changes in climate, fuels are staying dry late into the season, and research shows that the most destructive fires are occurring in September, October and November across the West, according to Higuera.
To the extent that people want to prevent wildfires from destroying homes and structures, focus should specifically be centered on limiting the human-caused wildfires, particularly later in the fire season, he said.
That’s a different focus than putting out every lightning-caused wildfire, since only 12% of wildfires across the West actually result in lost structures and homes, “and that number gets even smaller when you look at lightning-caused fires,” Higuera said.
When it comes to policy solutions, Higuera sees several. First, people can re-emphasize the “Smokey the Bear” message, particularly later in the fire season. Second, they can consider large-scale changes in how, where and whether they build.
While solutions may differ from region to region, they could involve rethinking “how power gets transmitted across the landscape” and the affordable housing crisis, which is part of what’s leading to development in flammable vegetation, according to Higuera.
Unlike other states, Montana is not driving the statistics around structure loss, which means it has an opportunity to shift its development patterns as growth continues, he said.
In Bozeman, where development is increasing at a rapid pace, focus should be placed on “how we manage flammable vegetation,” particularly in the wildland urban interface where homes and forests meet, Higuera said.
Broadly speaking, addressing human-caused climate change is necessary to reduce the negative impacts of wildfires on people, although that’s something that will play out over a longer period of time, he said.
