Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution.
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in the Lewis and Clark County court on Thursday.
The plaintiffs claim that the three state entities relied on an “outdated and scientifically-deficient wolf management plan” that “authorized the killing of 456 wolves this coming winter.” They write that the level of take would result in the loss of 40% of the state’s wolf population.
Such actions violate the Montana Constitution and the Montana Administrative Procedure Act, as well as the “Public Trust Doctrine” — a legal principle that recognizes the government must protect and maintain certain natural and cultural resources for the people — the complaint says.
“Montana’s politically-motivated wolf slaughter is illegal and completely unmoored from scientifically sound wildlife management,” said Lizzy Pennock, the Montana-based carnivore coexistence advocate at WildEarth Guardians, in a press release.
“Trophy hunting for wolves does not put food on anyone’s table, make elk populations healthier, or protect livestock. Montana’s pile of wolf carcasses stacks higher every day, and we are done waiting for somebody else to act,” she said.
A spokesperson from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks declined to comment on the lawsuit, noting that the department had not yet seen it and typically refrains from commenting on ongoing litigation.
During the 2021 Montana Legislature, several bills that loosened wolf hunting and trapping regulations became law, including bills that directed the state to reduce its wolf population, permit the use of snares and extend the wolf trapping season.
The policies triggered national outcry, especially after the state dropped wolf quotas around Yellowstone National Park, and hunters and trappers near its northern border reduced the park’s wolf population by about 20% over the 2021-2022 winter season.
Despite increased wolf hunting and trapping opportunities and expanded methods of take, the state reported over the summer that the population and distribution of wolves across Montana remained stable through the season.
The state’s monitoring data showed that wolf trapping efforts were actually down during the 2021 license year, and fewer trappers were on the landscape — likely because of unfavorable weather conditions.
Both conservation groups argue in the complaint that the state entities violated the Montana Administrative Procedure Act and Montana Constitution when they incorporated a new wolf population model into the state’s 2002 wolf plan.
In the complaint, the groups write that the population model, which is commonly referred to as iPOM, is not scientifically sound, and it uses “inadequate data and unreliable methods at each step of its analysis.”
FWP has written that its wolf-counting methodology is based on multiple sources of data, including information from biologists and hunter-harvest surveys. It’s gone through a scientific peer review “both of its individual components and the cumulative process as a whole.”
This year, Montana’s general wolf season opened on Sept. 15, and it runs through March 15. Inside of occupied grizzly bear habitat, the wolf trapping season opens on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, running until March 15.
