Yellowstone wolves
A black wolf from the Wapiti Lake Pack rambles in a field above Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 11.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution.

WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in the Lewis and Clark County court on Thursday.

The plaintiffs claim that the three state entities relied on an “outdated and scientifically-deficient wolf management plan” that “authorized the killing of 456 wolves this coming winter.” They write that the level of take would result in the loss of 40% of the state’s wolf population.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

