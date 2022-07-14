Nearly $1 million in federal flood aid money has been disbursed in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration has released $920,392.62 from the Individuals and Households program to people affected by flooding.
Thomas Kempton, FEMA spokesperson, said in an email that he was unsure when disbursements began, but that the money that has been sent is already in the hands of Montanans. Most of the money was sent by direct deposit to people’s bank accounts.
As of July 13, 422 registrations for the Individuals and Households program have been submitted by people in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties. Carbon County has the most, with 207 valid registrations. Park County has 116, and Stillwater County has 87.
Most of the money — just over $884,300 — has been disbursed through the Housing Assistance wing of the program.
Housing Assistance money is used to help people get into secure and safe housing, rental assistance, lodging expenses, home repairs, repairs on uninsured homes and money to help homeowners rebuild or replace their primary residence, according to a release from the federal agency.
The rest of the money, over $38,500, was released through the Other Needs Assistance arm of the program.
Other Needs Assistance money is used to repair or replace household items, appliances, tools that support necessary assistive devices, reimbursements for medical and dental, childcare transportation, moving and storage expenses, and to remove contaminants and disinfect surfaces in homes affected by flood water.