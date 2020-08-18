Air quality was moderate in Bozeman on Tuesday as wildfire smoke hung in the air and the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for a wide swath of Montana, raising concerns that conditions were ripe for a wildfire.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality said in an email that air quality reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups on Tuesday morning. By later afternoon air quality improved to moderate.
DEQ said thunderstorms were possible Tuesday evening. A weather system over Montana is expected to slowly weaken through the end of the week, allowing for better smoke dispersion.
Jane Fogleman, a weather service meteorologist, said dry thunderstorms, gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation is a recipe for easy fire starts. On top of erratic winds that come with thunderstorms, she said, the area is also expected to see gusty winds outside of that weather activity.
“In this case, with the thunderstorms, the wind could gust to 35 to 40 mph, and that certainly poses issues with not only fire starts, but fire spread and difficult containing,” Fogleman said.
The red flag warning for Bozeman lasted until 9 p.m. Tuesday but extended into Wednesday for other parts of Montana.
Fogleman said there is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity levels will rise later into the week. She said that means there is a chance that rain may come with thunderstorms, especially later in the week.
Temperatures are expected to dip slightly on Friday. It’s expected to warm up a little this weekend, and Monday and Tuesday temperatures will dip slightly again. Fogleman said there is a chance of thunderstorms next week.
She said people should be cautious about anything that could start fires like campfires, farming equipment and trucks dragging chains. If someone does start a fire, Fogleman said, that person should call 911 immediately.
As of Tuesday morning, fire danger in Yellowstone National Park was rated as very high, according to Yellowstone’s website. However, there were no fire restrictions in the park.
Campfires are permitted within fire rings at campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. All campfires must be cold before leaving.
One of the fires producing smoke is the Bear Creek fire, which has burned 7,442 acres 29 miles east of Salmon, Idaho, and south of Dillon, according to a Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Team update.
The fire is burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and was listed as 10% contained on Tuesday. The fire has forced the closure of Lemhi Pass Road from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass.
There was a fire weather watch in the area until Wednesday for lightning and gusty winds up to 30 mph.
At the site of the fire, the fire management team said, there is a 45% chance of rain on Wednesday.
Aircraft are picking up water from Clark Canyon Reservoir. The fire management team said people should expect “heavy fire traffic” using the roads near the fire. It also advised hunters to check Inciweb for closure information and maps.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.