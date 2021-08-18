Much needed rain arrives in Bozeman, but may not help with fires and drought By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Aug 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Alex Hilleary and Amy Young walk under a yellow umbrella as rain falls on Main Street on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Rain drops animate a puddle forming on Sixth Avenue on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Rain accumulates on an aspen tree on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rain around Gallatin County is expected to continue into the weekend, but despite the rare mid-August showers, drought and wildfires will linger on.Showers are predicted to be off and on from Wednesday through Saturday, possibly bringing up to a half inch of rain each day. Air quality in Bozeman has improved as well, going from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “moderate” by Wednesday morning.According to the National Weather Service in Great Falls, the front came on winds from the north and northwest. Francis Kredensor, a meteorologist with the NWS in Great Falls, said that the rain is being pushed by winds in the lower atmosphere that are bringing moisture from Idaho. The rain may bring some relief to crews working wildfires, but even so, the off and on showers won’t quench all the flames or help to change the severity of drought conditions in the area, with much of Montana experiencing “severe” or "extreme" drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Parts of Gallatin and Madison counties are seeing "exceptional" drought. “Even over the next several days if the Bozeman area can pick up a couple inches it's not going to do much,” Kredensor said.Droughts are multi-faceted, and need more than just a good chance of rain to put a dent into them. Arin Peters, senior service hydrologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said that Montana broke the record for dryness and warmness in June and July. Buy Now Dark rain clouds hover over Bozeman on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America To combat drought and fire, rain needed to fall in June.“The problem is that June is our — historically and climatologically — wettest month of the year for 44 out of 56 counties in Montana,” Peters said. “So missing out on that June precipitation was absolutely devastating, both for agricultural producers and, of course, for fire season.” There is what creates a drought — low rain and high temperatures — and then there are the impacts. The impacts of this year’s drought are going to last until next year, “no matter what,” Peters said.Peters is one of the authors for the Montana Drought Monitor. He said that they use reports from the Drought Impact Reporter, where people can report drought conditions and submit photos, to get a better understanding of what conditions on the ground are like. Buy Now An appropriately dressed man walks in the rain on Koch Street on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Eastern Montana is experiencing a total crop loss, Peters said, with rain in August doing little to help them at all other than to possibly help spur pasture growth going into the fall. Farmers in southwestern Montana benefit from more irrigation, but even with that advantage, water levels have been poor because of low snowpack and little runoff into reservoirs.“Water supply is absolutely dismal right now,” Peters said. “Canyon Ferry [Lake], Clark Canyon Reservoir, Lima Reservoir, are up to nine feet below normal.”The best way to alleviate those impacts is a good winter with heavy snowpack. Peters said that there is a good chance that this winter will be bolstered by a La Niña event, which will hopefully bring more snowfall. The last big La Niña event was the winter of 2017-2018, which brought record breaking snowfall in Dec. 2017.Last year was another La Niña event, but Peters said that it was weak and provided little snowpack."The forecast is for a La Niña to develop, so I'm just kind of using that as a light at the end of the tunnel, hoping that we can get another '17-'18 winter under our belt," Peters said. "If we don't we'll be in even worse shape next year." 