A Montana State University student and intern for a local nonprofit is creating a smartphone app that allows users to classify aquatic insects in real time.
The new app uses facial recognition technology to identify aquatic insects collected on kick screens, said Kevin Browder, the app’s developer. Browder is an MSU senior studying computer science. He’s been working on the app for his capstone project.
“Citizen scientists would be able to use the app to submit aquatic insect data into a database,” Browder said. “That can be looked at by (the Yellowstone Ecological Research Center) and other scientists.”
Browder’s app records a user’s time, date and location and breaks down images into individual bugs, he said. After the app classifies the insects into groups, the data is fed into the Yellowstone Ecological Research Center (YERC) RiverNET database.
YERC is a local nonprofit that researches ecosystems in and around Yellowstone National Park, collecting and storing data on various platforms. RiverNET is the group’s water quality monitoring program for the Yellowstone River and its tributaries.
Browder has been researching with YERC since last January, he said. He started an internship this summer.
“I’ve had a great time with it. It feels good to do a little bit of everything,” he said. “It’s a very diverse project with a lot of different aspects.”
Bob Crabtree, the founder and chief scientist for YERC, initially came up with the idea for the app. He hoped to create a tool that allows the general public to collect important, trustworthy scientific information.
To get the app to work, hundreds of photos must be fed into the process, he said. The artificial intelligence software will improve its accuracy with time, as more data is collected.
YERC received a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to build the app, he said. Microsoft, Topcoder, Amphora and the MSU Gianforte School of Computing have all contributed to the process.
Crabtree is a proponent of “community science” — a model of research where scientists and the general public work together to collect and analyze data. By bringing different groups together and providing the public with quick, easy access to data, Crabtree hopes to improve trust in scientific research.
“Citizen science is a huge movement in the world,” he said. “People have questions about the quality of the data, but if you bring in a full community of scientists and add the YERC glue, then there’s improved trust in the value of the data.”
Giving landowners, anglers and members of the general public tools to participate in the research process empowers everyone, according to Crabtree.
“A rancher can buy a stream censor — a trusted research method — in order to bridge the gap so we can all work together,” he said. “Coronavirus and politics have shown a huge problem is misinformation.”
The accuracy of Browder’s new app will improve over time as more data is collected, Crabtree said. It’s still in the development stage.
The app is one of several YERC is working on to stream data into its platform. The technology could be applied to other ecosystems, according to Crabtree. So far, anglers, concerned citizens and the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana have shown interest in the project, he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.