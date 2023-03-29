ABOVE: Montana State University assistant professors Eric Sproles and Katey Plymesser pose for photos along the banks of the Gallatin River on Wednesday. BELOW: Mallard’s Rest fishing access and campground is flooded by the Yellowstone River on June 13.
Eric Sproles returned to graduate school after he spent several years working as a whitewater rafting guide in Chile. Through that experience, he realized he didn’t want to be a guide forever, but he loved rivers and maps.
Sproles is now an assistant professor in Montana State University’s Department of Earth Sciences, and his past is coming full circle. Soon, he’ll head back to Chile, where he’ll use his whitewater rafting skills to help NASA calibrate a new satellite.
Recently, the federal agency awarded a team of water experts, led by Sproles and MSU Department of Civil Engineering assistant professor Katey Plymesser, a $600,000 grant to float down Ríos Petrohue, Valdivia, Calle Calle and Cruces in southern Chile.
But before that expedition, they’ll need to practice their techniques and fine-tune their gear. To do so, the group will float the Yellowstone River between Livingston and Yankee Jim Canyon several times this spring and summer.
Sproles said the Yellowstone River was an optimal choice because of its width and proximity to Bozeman. But there was an added bonus: The historic floods of June 2022 significantly altered the shape of the channel.
“So much stuff moved around — sediment, rocks, cobbles, trees, whole stream banks. So what we’re able to do here in our practice is basically measure the channel geometry of the Yellowstone in a way that hasn’t been done since the flooding,” he said.
The team will mount a Doppler radar, which is often used for weather forecasts, face-down onto a cataraft, Sproles said. They’ll use the device to create a three-dimensional model of the channel, which will allow them to map out the river.
The group will also take detailed bank-to-bank measurements. Periodically, they’ll check the velocity of the water and calculate streamflows. Sproles expects that data will be collected in 10 to 15 locations.
Ultimately, the team plans to share the information with the U.S. Geological Survey and Federal Emergency Management Agency — two departments that are still trying to determine what happened in the Yellowstone River during last year’s floods, Sproles said.
An altered channel “is totally going to change the way the river functions,” he said. “Gaining those data that we’re collecting will really help us understand those changes and how they’re going to impact streamflow.”
Once they are prepared, Sproles and his colleagues will take their equipment and techniques to several rivers in southern Chile, which hold large Class 3 and Class 4 rapids in some stretches.
Fortunately, Sproles has had lots of whitewater rafting experience, since he worked as a guide for eight years. Other team members are also experienced, and one graduate student’s primary task will be to ensure everyone is doing things safely.
The team will use techniques practiced on the Yellowstone River to measure water levels and streamflows in the set of Chilean rivers, which flow down steep, variable terrain into tidally influenced estuaries, according to Sproles.
The MSU-led project in South America is one of five that NASA funded across four continents. The federal agency wants to use field data from each mission to calibrate its Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, which launched into orbit in December.
Once the instruments aboard the satellite are fine-tuned, it will be capable of precisely and continuously measuring streamflows and depths in large rivers. It will also be able to contiguously calculate surface water elevations in oceans.
Sproles said that the U.S. Geological Survey operates thousands of stream gauges throughout the country, which take accurate measurements in real time. However, such gauges don’t exist everywhere, and in oceans, people often rely on buoys to calculate surface water elevation.
The new satellite “allows countries that are maybe economically in transition to have the kind of information that we have in developed nations,” he said. “I think that’s something we really take for granted, living in the developed world.”
The Bozeman team is partnering with their colleagues from the Universidad Austral de Chile in the city of Valdivia. In the third year of the project, they’ll host a workshop to share information about the satellite’s data and streamflow predictions.
Large rivers span multiple countries in many corners of the globe, and if there isn’t a good way to understand how much water is in the system, the absence of accurate measurements can lead to natural resource conflicts, Sproles said.
By providing precise measurements on water resources, Sproles hopes the SWOT satellite will help mitigate conflict and allow people to develop solutions. He also hopes the satellite will help scientists develop more accurate global circulation models.
“For the first time, we’ll be able to quantify — to put a number on — how much water is running into the ocean in a given month,” he said. “That’s never been done before. … It’s completely transformative in regard to global ocean and atmospheric models.”
Sproles added that the satellite isn’t about providing “some crazy, esoteric dataset that no one is going to be able to use.”
”These are data that we’ll be able to give to folks all over the world, and they’ll be able to understand their resources and how much water they have,” he said.
