Eric Sproles returned to graduate school after he spent several years working as a whitewater rafting guide in Chile. Through that experience, he realized he didn’t want to be a guide forever, but he loved rivers and maps.

Sproles is now an assistant professor in Montana State University’s Department of Earth Sciences, and his past is coming full circle. Soon, he’ll head back to Chile, where he’ll use his whitewater rafting skills to help NASA calibrate a new satellite.

Recently, the federal agency awarded a team of water experts, led by Sproles and MSU Department of Civil Engineering assistant professor Katey Plymesser, a $600,000 grant to float down Ríos Petrohue, Valdivia, Calle Calle and Cruces in southern Chile.


