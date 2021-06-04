Montana State University Innovation Campus finished cleaning asbestos from buildings at an old dairy farm west of campus, removing a toxic carcinogen sometimes used in building materials and insulation.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality released a statement Thursday that the cleanup, which MSU Innovation Campus did in collaboration with Snowy Mountain Development Corporation, had met its standards. The DEQ’s Brownfields Program, which wrote grants and provided loans for the cleanup, issued a No Further Corrective Action Letter to verify the cleanup was finished May 20.
Snowy Mountain Development Corporation is a Lewistown-based nonprofit with the mission of supporting economic growth in central Montana. MSU Innovation Campus is a university-affiliated program that helps establish partnerships and programs between public institutions and private sector businesses and works with investors to market new technology and support Montana entrepreneurs.
The Brownfields Program is a DEQ program that works with and writes grants and loans for groups to fund the cleaning up of hazardous substances and petroleum sites across the state that can be redeveloped once safe.
MSU Innovation Campus approached Snowy Mountain Development Corporation and the Brownfields Program in 2019 after an inspection found that some of the remaining buildings on the former dairy farm had asbestos, according to the news release.
Asbestos abatement, a set of procedures that stops the carcinogen from being released into the air and being breathed in, began in February.
The Nelson Dairy Farm consisted of 17 buildings and two bunker silos built in 1959. All but the milking parlor, a pavilion building and a few quonset shelters were demolished in the 1980s. According to the release from DEQ, MSU law enforcement was regularly called out to those remaining buildings for reports of trespassing and drug use.
“DEQ commends the partnership between MSU and Snowy Mountain Development Corporation,” Jason Seyler, a senior environmental project officer at the DEQ, said in the press release. “Projects like this allow DEQ and its Brownfields partners to assist in the restoration of properties that can be redeveloped to the benefit of Montana communities while protecting public health and the environment.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.