A Montana State University fire ecologist said people should acknowledge the inevitability of wildfires and work to slow climate warming to best prepare for future fire seasons across the West.
“If we really want to avoid this increase in these megafires, we have to slow climate warming,” said Dave McWethy, an assistant professor in Montana State University’s Department of Earth Sciences. “And that isn’t something we can really escape.”
McWethy spoke at an online event Wednesday. His talk — “The Past and Future of Wildfire in Montana: How Changes in Climate, Fuels and Human Activity are Driving Longer, More Destructive Fire Seasons” — was for an MSU lecture series called Café Scientifique.
Café Scientifique “provides a relaxed setting for people to learn about current scientific topics” and is hosted by MSU’s Montana INBRE program, according to the university. It’s a concept that started in England and later reached locations in the United States.
McWethy researches topics like ecosystem diversity, changes to Earth’s vegetation and ecosystem vulnerability to human activity and climate change. His work has been featured in many scientific journals including Nature Sustainability and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. He earned his doctorate in ecology and environmental studies from MSU.
At Wednesday’s talk, McWethy discussed last year’s record-breaking wildfire season. He frequently referenced the Bridger Foothills fire, which destroyed 30 homes near Bozeman last September.
Climatic conditions, type and abundance of vegetation and natural and human ignitions all influence wildfire frequency and behavior, McWethy said. Since the last Glacial Period, forested systems have experienced lots of fire activity, and ecosystems have responded dynamically to the changes.
Historical records show that as vegetation grew and temperatures warmed, there was more fire.
“That’s a really important relationship that is relevant today and will be in the future for forested systems,” McWethy said.
In 2020, 8 million acres were burned largely in California, Washington, Oregon and Colorado. Nearly 14,000 buildings were destroyed and 46 people died.
Dry and abundant fuels, strong winds, an unusual lightning event and human-caused ignitions in the wildland urban interface all contributed to the record season, according to McWethy.
Near Bozeman, the Bridger Foothills fire took off last September amid warm temperatures, high wind gusts, low humidity and dry fuels. All the conditions came together to drive rapid fire growth, but data for any August or September in southwest Montana suggest the conditions aren’t unusual, according to McWethy.
“We’re often lucky that we don’t have fires take off like this,” he said. “We certainly have the conditions for this to happen again.”
To prepare for the future, McWethy said people should acknowledge that wildfires are an inevitable part of the landscape and allow more low-severity fires to burn.
“Fire itself is a great way to protect our communities if we can allow fires to burn when they’re not dangerous and during the times of year when they’re not going to spread into the megafires,” he said.
However, to prevent the worst fire events, climate change needs to be slowed.
Climate models project average temperatures in 2040 and beyond could increase by 10 degrees throughout a significant portion of Montana during the summer months, McWethy said.
The models project a slight increase or a decrease in precipitation for the summer months in the same region, but “we’re really anticipating a much drier system in our summer seasons in the future.”
“Average conditions that are projected for the future are really expected to be worse than what was in place during the 1988 fires,” he said.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.