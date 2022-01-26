The Moser Ridge area above Kirk Hill is closed to the public until further notice, the Forest Service announced on Wednesday.
Ground-based logging, skyline logging and hauling activities are occurring in a confined area, which poses safety hazards, according to Joan Louie, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service.
To protect the public, officials are closing a chunk of land south of Bozeman to all uses, including foot traffic.
The impacted area encompasses Trail #428, which starts at the Forest Service boundary about a half mile up from the Kirk Hill Trailhead. Trail #429 along Hodgman Canyon and a portion of Forest Service Road #6210 are also closed.
The Montana State University foundation land that makes up the Kirk Hill Natural Area is still open to the public, as is the trail system managed by the Gallatin Valley Land Trust.
Officials plan to keep the Moser Ridge area closed seven days a week until the work is complete. They don’t know exactly how long that will take.
Louie said the closure order could stay in effect until April 1, but might be lifted sooner.
“We are asking the public to respect the closure and stay out of the identified area until operations are complete,” said Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen, in a news release. “We do apologize for any inconvenience this might cause, but this short-term closure is necessary for public health and safety, which is always our top priority.”
Logging and hauling along Moser Ridge is part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project — an approximately 4,700-acre forest thinning and prescribed burning project in the Gallatin Range.
Officials approved the timber project to protect the city of Bozeman’s drinking water in the event that a large wildfire rips through the mountains. Hyalite and Bozeman Creeks feed about 80% of the municipal water supply.
Some have raised concerns over the portion of the timber project that calls for forest thinning along Moser Ridge. They contend that removing the area’s large old-growth trees will destroy important wildlife habitat.
The Forest Service maintains that putting fuel breaks along the ridge rather than midway up the slope will improve defensible space and make it easier for firefighters to block a wildfire’s progression.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.