Over 1,800 acres in the Amsterdam-Churchill area northwest of Bozeman will remain undeveloped after the Camp Creek Land and Cattle Company finalized a conservation easement this August.

The Sinnema family worked with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) to secure the easement, which is larger than the Montana State University campus and equal to roughly 14% of the acreage of Bozeman. The ranch runs red angus cattle and grows hay and grain.

The agreement is the latest addition to the 8,500 acres of conserved open space and historic agricultural land in the Amsterdam-Churchill area, and is within 5 miles of 19 other conserved properties. GVLT has prioritized the area for conservation as rapid development and sprawl threaten critical soils, wildlife habitat and agriculture.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

