Brent Sinema, owner of the Camp Creek Land and Cattle Company, unrolls a bale of hay for his cows on Monday, August 21, 2023. Sinema’s 1,808 acres were placed in a conservation easement with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, contributing to a 8,500 chunk land conserved through GVLT.
Brent Sinema, owner of the Camp Creek Land and Cattle Company, unrolls a bale of hay for his cows on Monday, August 21, 2023. Sinema’s 1,808 acres were placed in a conservation easement with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, contributing to a 8,500 chunk land conserved through GVLT.
Over 1,800 acres in the Amsterdam-Churchill area northwest of Bozeman will remain undeveloped after the Camp Creek Land and Cattle Company finalized a conservation easement this August.
The Sinnema family worked with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) to secure the easement, which is larger than the Montana State University campus and equal to roughly 14% of the acreage of Bozeman. The ranch runs red angus cattle and grows hay and grain.
The agreement is the latest addition to the 8,500 acres of conserved open space and historic agricultural land in the Amsterdam-Churchill area, and is within 5 miles of 19 other conserved properties. GVLT has prioritized the area for conservation as rapid development and sprawl threaten critical soils, wildlife habitat and agriculture.
“We love working with families like the Sinnemas who care so deeply about their land and the future of farming and ranching in the valley,” said Cole Herdman, GVLT Lands Program Manager, in a release about the project. “It was an honor to help them think about and plan for the future.”
A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement that a landowner makes with a land trust like GVLT. The landowner donates the development rights to the land trust, which oversees the property in perpetuity to make sure the easement terms are honored and the land remains undeveloped.
The easement remains even if the land is sold. Because land is unable to be developed once in an easement, it loses value, and often the landowner is compensated for that difference in value or can use the loss for a tax credit.
For many families, donating the development value of the land outright isn’t financially feasible. But since 2000, the voter-approved Gallatin County Open Lands Program has helped compensate landowners — often farmers and ranchers — for that lost value, making it possible to conserve properties they may have otherwise been sold.
The Sinnema family used money from the Gallatin County Open Lands Program and the Natural Resource Conservation Service to complete the easement, which helped them reduce a debt load and create a cushion for the business in tough years.
Ranching already has extremely tight margins, and the volatile weather makes the business even riskier, said Brent Sinnema in an interview.
But doing the easement keeps the business moving forward and also sets the stage for the land’s future. Sinnema said his son is interested in continuing the operation and he hoped that in 50 years, the ranch is still going strong.
The commitment for the land to stay in agriculture isn’t an easy one to make, Sinnema said. In tough years, the choice to call it quits and cash out, like many others have done, can be appealing. It becomes more difficult to farm when there are subdivisions popping up, and many people in urban areas don’t fully grasp the value of agriculture.
But to the rancher, the family’s history and heritage is tied to this land.
Sinnema grew up on a parcel just across the street from his current home. His grandfather immigrated from the Netherlands and grew malting barley in the Gallatin Valley for years. Over the decades, the ground has grown barley, potatoes, peas, and cattle, while also feeding wildlife and preserving the wide open character of the valley.
“They worked really hard to buy the land, to work the land, so I don’t feel it’s right that we would cash in and cover it with houses. I just don’t believe in that,” Sinnema said. “Land is more than just land to us. It’s our heritage that’s invested in it. We care. We care about the environment. We care about the land. We care about our end product.”
Sinnema said he first became interested in a conservation easement after his cousins had closed one on their dairy across the road. Also, he realized the county wasn’t going to do anything to stop sprawling development from taking over.
“I said to myself, ‘The only guy who can preserve this is me,” Sinnema said. “Once there are houses on it, that’s it… you only grow one crop of whatever that is. Storage units, houses — one crop and it’s all done.”
