Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Thursday issued more fishing restrictions in the southwest part of the state as hot and dry conditions persist.
More than a dozen fishing restrictions are now in effect across the state, including new rules issued Thursday restricting fishing access on the East Gallatin River and the Gallatin River. Evening restrictions are also in effect for the lower Madison River.
FWP issued full fishing closures Thursday for:
n East Gallatin River from Penwell Bridge Road downstream to the confluence with the Gallatin River;
n Upper Clark Fork from the confluence of Rock Creek near Clinton upstream to the confluence with Warm Springs Creek;
n Silver Bow Creek, including Warm Springs Ponds from the creek’s confluence with Warm Springs Creek to Montana Street in Butte.
n New evening fishing restrictions from 2 p.m. to midnight include:
n The Gallatin River from Montana Highway 84 in Four Corners downstream to the confluence with the Missouri River;
n The Big Hole River from the North Fork downstream to Dickie Bridge, and from the Maidenrock Fishing Access Site downstream to the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site;
n The East Gallatin River from the confluence of Bear Creek and Rocky Creek downstream to Penwell Bridge, and;
n The Shields River from the U.S. Forest Service Crandall Creek Bridge downstream to the confluence with Rock Creek.
