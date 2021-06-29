Drought conditions have triggered some full fishing closures and evening fishing restrictions on a number of rivers around southwest Montana.
Warm water temperatures, low flows and forecasts predicting warming conditions prompted the closures. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks limits angling to protect fish populations, which become more susceptible to disease and death under drought conditions.
Anglers can’t fish from 2 p.m. to midnight daily under the evening fishing restrictions. Full fishing closures prohibit all angling.
The evening “hoot owl” restrictions were adopted Monday on stretches of the Beaverhead River, Smith River, lower Big Hole River, the Sun River and the entirety of the Jefferson River.
Anglers are prohibited from fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight on the Beaverhead River from its mouth to Laknar Lane Bridge. Fishing is also prohibited at those times on the Smith River from its North and South Fork confluence to Eden Bridge south of Great Falls.
The hoot owl restrictions also apply to the lower Big Hole River from its confluence with the Beaverhead River to the Notch Bottom fishing access site. Restrictions also apply to the Sun River from the mouth of Muddy Creek to the Highway 287 Bridge.
Wildlife officials instated full fishing closures on the Shields River from its mouth to Rock Creek. Fishing is also prohibited on the upper Big Hole River from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to the North Fork Big Hole River.
Rivers reach criteria for closures when maximum daily water temperatures exceed 73 degrees for three consecutive days or when flows drop below critical levels for fish.
In southwest Montana, fishing closures started in early June on the Ruby River because of low tributary flows.
The low flows prompted a full fishing closure on a 14-mile stretch of the river from the Duncan District Road crossing to the Ruby’s confluence with the Beaverhead River. FWP lifted the closure for a brief period, but reinstated it on June 17.
The “hoot owl” restrictions on the lower Madison extend through a longer stretch of river this year compared to years past. They start at the dam at Ennis Lake and continue downstream to the Madison River’s confluence with the Jefferson River at Missouri Headwaters State Park.
New fishing restrictions will remain in effect until conditions improve, according to Montana FWP.
“All stress to fish at this time of year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers,” the department wrote.
Officials urged anglers to fish during the coolest times in the day, land fish quickly, keep fish in water as long as possible, remove hooks gently and allow fish to recover before releasing them.
“If high temperatures and extremely low flows persist, anglers may want to consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies,” they wrote.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.