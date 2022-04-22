More domestic and wild birds in Montana are being tested for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, state officials said on Friday.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is extremely contagious, and it affects both wild and domestic birds. The virus can be very lethal in some avian species, but birds from other species can be asymptomatic carriers.
Montana State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski said during a press call on Friday that seven flocks of domestic poultry have been tested so far in the state during this wave of the virus, and tests from two additional flocks are pending.
The Montana Department of Livestock has confirmed four positive cases of the bird flu in domestic flocks, two of which were from small backyard poultry operations and two of which were from larger commercial poultry operations, he said.
Infections were identified in domestic poultry in Judith Basin, Cascade, Toole and Glacier Counties earlier this month. To limit further disease spread, birds in infected flocks must be quarantined and killed.
“All of those have either been depopulated or are in the process of being depopulated,” Zaluski said. “We’ve had three negative tests. We continue to receive phone calls from poultry owners and veterinarians about symptoms and concerns.”
The bird flu was first reported in Labrador and Newfoundland in eastern Canada last December, and it has since spread across the United States to all four bird migration flyways. Montana was the 25th state to report positive cases this year.
Jennifer Ramsey, wildlife veterinarian for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said a Canada goose from the Belgrade area and a snow goose from Canyon Ferry were the first wild birds in the state to come up positive for the bird flu this year.
Since then, wildlife officials have received wild birds for disease testing daily, she said. A snow goose from Freezeout Lake in Teton County has been confirmed as positive for the virus. Ducks, pigeons, wild turkeys and red-tailed hawks are being tested now.
A red-tailed hawk and a wild turkey are preliminary positives, according to Ramsey. She urged people to avoid handling sick and dying birds, and instead, report them to FWP. Taking down bird feeders is also recommended, she said.
People can report unusual or unexplained cases of sickness and or death in wild birds by calling their local wildlife biologist or the wildlife lab in Bozeman at 406-577-7880 or 406-577-7882.
The Department of Livestock recommends that people limit any exposure their domestic poultry may have with wild birds, especially waterfowl, according to Zaluski. That’s particularly important for Montanans who live near waterways.
Biosecurity is also key, he said. People should use outerwear and separate clothing when handling their own poultry, and they should avoid visiting poultry at other premises. Poultry owners should monitor the health of their flocks and look for signs of the virus.
Symptoms can include swollen eyes, discolored comb and legs, significant drop in egg production or water and feed consumption, or sudden death. Poultry owners can report signs of the virus to the Department of Livestock by calling 444-2976.
Zaluski said this year’s outbreak is concerning for its potential significant impacts on poultry health as well as the state’s international trade status for poultry and poultry products.
Amid this wave of the virus, the state’s Department of Livestock has suspended all poultry shows, exhibitions, swaps and sales for 60 days, starting in April.
Montana’s last highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak was in 2015. It was identified in a captive gyrfalcon and then a backyard poultry flock in Judith Basin County.
Zaluski said the full scope of the recent outbreak won’t be clear until the season has ended. The 2015 event was one of the costliest animal health emergencies to affect United States animal agriculture, he said.
“It seems like in 2022, we have a larger number of states affected, but the total number of poultry so far is significantly less than the longer and extended season that we had in 2015,” he said. “But we’re not through it yet.”
Devon Cozart, influenza epidemiologist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said that at this time, no case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in humans in Montana, and the risk to the general public is low.
That said, the state wants to reduce the risk of any spillover event, which means reducing human exposure to positive birds as much as possible.
Zaluski noted that the outbreak of the virus does not impact the safety of food. People should follow food preparation practices as normal. The Department of Agriculture recommends cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.