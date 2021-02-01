A hiker was injured during a surprise encounter with a bull moose near Ennis on Wednesday, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The agency said in a Monday news release that two men in their 70s were about two miles up Jack Creek Trail when they saw a bull moose standing about 10 yards off the trail. The moose then charged the hikers.
In response, one stood behind a tree, while the other took cover under a downed tree.
The moose kicked the man under the fallen tree until the other hiker drove the animal away.
The hiker who was kicked by the moose was taken to Madison Valley Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other hiker didn’t need medical attention.
Since the incident, FWP staff has posted signs at the entrance to Jack Creek Trail alerting recreationists.
To avoid surprising moose, FWP suggests recreationists be aware of their surroundings, travel in groups and make noise to alert animals to their presence.
If a moose charges or chases you, FWP suggests taking cover behind something solid.
