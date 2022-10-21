Buck fever
A buck peeks over a barbed-wire fence in Bozeman in this 2017 file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Saturday is the opening day for Montana’s general rifle season, meaning big game hunters throughout the region will cross fields and climb hills for a shot at filling their freezers with meat.

As a two-day, limited youth hunt came to a close on Friday, officials are reminding the incoming troop of deer and elk hunters to stop at any check stations they see and dispose of all carcasses properly.

Montana law mandates that hunters stop, as directed, at all designated check stations while they are traveling to and from hunting areas. The rule also applies to people who have not harvested animals and have no game to be checked.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

