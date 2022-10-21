Montana law mandates that hunters stop, as directed, at all designated check stations while they are traveling to and from hunting areas. The rule also applies to people who have not harvested animals and have no game to be checked.
Biologists at the stations collect information on the number of hunters who are in the field and what percentage of them are successful, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Region 3 spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen.
They also look at the species, sex and age class of the animals that are harvested, and they learn about where hunters are going and what they are observing in the field. Check stations aren’t widely advertised. That way biologists can get as representative a sample as possible.
“Really a lot of this information is preliminary to the hunter harvest survey we do after the season,” Jacobsen said. That data is more rigorous and statistically significant, and it allows biologists to identify trends related to harvests and hunting pressure.
In addition to big game check stations, FWP will operate chronic wasting disease sampling stations during the general rifle season in southwest Montana. The prion disease is 100% fatal in deer, elk and moose, though there is no recorded evidence of it spreading to humans.
This year, hunters in southwest Montana can get their game tested at CWD sampling stations in Divide, Ennis, Livingston, Silver Star and Dillon. They can also submit samples at the Region 3 headquarters in Bozeman, and at area resource offices in Butte and Helena.
While FWP prepares for Saturday, the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District is assisting the department by providing hunters with safe places to dispose of animal carcasses.
Animal parts like brains, eyes, spleens, lymph glands and spinal cord material should be left at the kill site if possible, but if a hunter chooses to transport a carcass for taxidermy or meat processing, “the brain and spinal tissue must be bagged and disposed of in a Class II landfill.”
“Dumping carcasses is illegal, unethical, and can spread numerous diseases, including chronic wasting disease,” FWP writes.
The Gallatin Solid Waste Management District is providing hunters with three disposal sites. Carcasses can be dropped off at the Logan Landfill, the Bozeman Convenience Site off of Story Mill Road and the West Yellowstone Transfer Station.