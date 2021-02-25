At a two-part Senate confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of the Interior, Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines questioned the nominee over her stance on oil and gas leasing and the Endangered Species Act.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee spent parts of Tuesday and Wednesday questioning Rep. Debra Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico who was nominated to become the next interior secretary.
The Department of the Interior oversees management of 84 million acres of national parks and 245 million acres managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The agency also oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, among other bureaus and offices.
On Tuesday, Daines, who is a member of the committee, asked Haaland why she cosponsored legislation in 2019 that would have given grizzly bears federal protections in perpetuity.
He noted that grizzly populations in Montana’s Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are above target numbers for recovery.
Haaland said she would take a look at the issue again if nominated.
Daines also asked Haaland whether she would recommend extending Biden’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases.
Haaland told Daines that the pause only affects new leases, not existing valid leases.
“If I am confirmed as secretary, it is President Biden’s agenda, not my own agenda, that I would be moving forward,” she said.
Following the hearing on Wednesday, Daines said in a news release that he would oppose Haaland’s nomination. He urged his colleagues to do the same.
“The Secretary of the Interior should be a consensus-builder, with a pragmatic and well-balanced track record,” he said. “I’m concerned Rep. Halaand will be unable to separate from her progressive agenda and support what’s best for Montana and the West. I’m not convinced she’s committed to bringing diverse stakeholders together. Her hostile record towards energy, natural resources and sportsmen issues are very concerning.”
Montana’s other U.S. senator, Democrat Jon Tester, has said that he’ll support Haaland’s confirmation.
“Make no mistake, the folks who work in the extractive resource industries are essential to Montana’s economy and I will continue to defend these jobs from burdensome regulations,” Tester said. “But while we don’t agree on everything, Congresswoman Haaland has shown herself to be well qualified to lead the Interior Department, and I will vote to confirm her.”
While Daines’ efforts to block Haaland’s nomination have garnered support from some Montana groups, many conservation groups, tribal members and politicians have urged the senator to rethink his position.
If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American cabinet official in American history. She is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe and the daughter of a military family.
Donavan Hawk, a member of the Crow Tribe, said in a statement that “Haaland’s nomination is an important and historic step forward in U.S. relations with Tribal communities.”
Shane Morigeau, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and a Democratic state senator, said Daines should “stand with Native Americans, with all Montanans, and with the tide of history in supporting the first Native American cabinet secretary.”
Many conservation groups also back Haaland’s nomination. The Montana Wildlife Fund recently launched an advertising campaign urging Daines to support Haaland, which 2,500 Montanans signed onto.
Frank Szollosi, executive director of the fund, said in a statement that Daines should “choose leadership over hyper-partisanship and support her nomination.”
“Rep. Haaland has a strong bipartisan record in Congress and a history of bringing sportsmen and landowners together in New Mexico,” he said.
John Todd, deputy director of the Montana Wilderness Association, said his group backs Haaland’s nomination.
“She’s a fierce advocate for conserving our public lands, and we think she’ll lead the Department of the Interior with a more inclusive and equitable vision,” Todd said.
However some Montana groups are aligned with Daines in opposing Haaland’s nomination.
Kerry White, executive director of Citizens for Balanced use, wrote in a letter that Haaland’s support for the Green New Deal and other policies would be bad for Montana.
“With close to 40 percent of Montana under federal land management, her policies would close more land to multiple use recreation, active resource management and energy development,” White wrote. “Montana will surely see more unwarranted Endangered Species listings under her direction resulting in more of our federally managed public lands placed off-limits to the majority of the public.”
Alan Olson, executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association, said in a statement that while it’s great that a Native American person was nominated, he doesn’t think Haaland is right for the job.
“Her stance on natural resource issues is dismal,” Olson said. “Her participation with radical anti-resource groups as well as a partner in the ‘Green New Deal’ is not consistent with developing economic freedom for America’s Indian Nations or the country as a whole.”
