Montana State Parks is in the middle of developing a master plan for Missouri Headwaters State Park, a 536-acre park at the confluence of the Jefferson, Gallatin and Madison rivers near Three Forks.
State parks officials announced Thursday that they are seeking public comment on a draft of the plan at a virtual meeting next Tuesday at 2 p.m. Officials will review the draft master plan and hear public comment on it.
Hope Stockwell, parks and outdoor recreation division administrator for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the master plan will be the first of its kind at Headwaters State Park. To help guide future development, the draft plan ranks the park’s needs in order of priority.
Topping the plan’s list of priorities are efforts to hire more staff, protect stream banks, develop a trails plan, identify and protect cultural assets, acquire more private land inholdings and preserve historic sites.
Stockwell said Missouri Headwaters State Park is an important pre- and post-contact heritage site for the state of Montana.
In between Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, the state park is significant for its natural and tribal history. Officials want to make sure future infrastructure is developed in a way that protects resources and gives all visitors access to amenities, according to Stockwell.
Stockwell said that in general, state parks planning is about striking the right balance between providing the public with recreational opportunities and preserving resources for future generations.
The list of priorities provided in the draft plan doesn’t set in stone how and in which order projects will be completed, but it is a good guide for the department. Officials are hoping to acquire more funding through the state Legislature so they can advance more of the work, Stockwell said.
Increased staffing would bolster efforts to educate visitors on the park’s heritage, which is a critical need as a result of increasing visitation, the draft plan notes. Stockwell said that the trend has the department’s attention, and officials are looking at ways to address new needs.
Initial reports show that visitation to Missouri Headwaters State Park increased about 46% between 2019 and 2021, though the numbers haven’t been finalized yet, Stockwell said.
Part of the increase could be due to residents of Bozeman, Belgrade and Three Forks spanning out, she said. Across Region 3, which encompasses southwest Montana, the draft report indicates that state parks visitation increased 10% between 2019 and 2021.
The planning team also listed efforts to repair stream banks and reestablish vegetation as one of the top priorities. Past farming and ranching practices have damaged some riparian areas within the state park, making some spots susceptible to stream bank erosion, they wrote.
Stockwell said the department has been working on restoring stream banks, and they are hoping to remove some boulders that are getting in the way of the work soon.
Officials are also prioritizing the development of a trails plan for the state park, according to Stockwell. Staff want to be able to identify how existing trails can be improved and where new trails should be built.
The department invited a tribal liaison and other contacts to attend a field day at the state park in mid-April. Staff will hear about the importance of various sites, which will help them determine how and where infrastructure and trails should be built on the landscape, Stockwell said.
The field day is a new kind of effort for the department, and staff are excited for that experience, according to Stockwell. Continuing to build and evolve relationships with tribal partners across the state parks system is a critical priority, she said.
Items that are ranked lower on the draft plan’s list of priorities could be addressed sooner, depending largely on whether it makes sense to lump projects together, Stockwell said.
Lower down on the list of priorities are projects to build an interpretive center, visitor center and maintenance building. Also included are projects to install water bottle fill stations, trail benches, rest stops, an archery range, a dog park, a disc golf course and a playground.