Federal and state officials have agreed to move forward with a fish removal project that’s intended to secure the long term viability of Yellowstone National Park’s native cutthroat trout population.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Custer Gallatin National Forest are proceeding with the next steps of the Buffalo Creek Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout Conservation Project in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness just north of the national park.
Thursday’s announcement means people who previously submitted public comments on the project have the next 45 days to file objections with the U.S. Forest Service. They can also appeal the decision to Montana FWP within the next 30 days.
Starting in August 2022 and continuing through the next five years, officials plan to apply a piscicide called rotenone to Hidden Lake in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. They’ll also apply it to almost 50 stream miles in the Buffalo Creek watershed.
The treatments will extend to Buffalo Creek’s confluence with Slough Creek, a tributary of the Lamar River. Officials aim to remove non-native rainbow trout, which continue to threaten much of the park’s wild, native Yellowstone cutthroat trout population.
Rotenone is a naturally-occurring toxin that is derived from the root of a South American plant, and it only impacts organisms that breathe with gills, said Bob Gibson, a spokesperson for FWP. The chemical kills off fish fairly quickly.
After the rainbow trout are gone, fisheries managers plan to stock the drainage with Yellowstone cutthroat trout. It’s a good place to introduce the fish species because of its “50 miles of cold, connected, high quality fish habitat upstream from a natural barrier,” according to a release.
Back in the early 1900s, people stocked Hidden Lake with non-native rainbow trout in order to provide anglers with more fishing opportunities in a drainage that historically supported few fish, if any, Gibson said.
Hidden Lake sits atop the Buffalo Creek drainage, and a waterfall cascade along it near the border of Yellowstone National Park prevents fish from moving upstream. However, some rainbow trout have leaked over the natural barrier and into the national park.
Rainbow trout from Buffalo Creek are breeding with Yellowstone cutthroat trout in Slough Creek, which feeds into the Lamar River drainage. Unchecked hybridization can result in the loss of entire populations of genetically pure native trout.
In 2019, a graduate student with Montana State University’s Department of Ecology found that Buffalo Creek was the major contributor of the rainbow trout affecting the Lamar River watershed, said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a Custer Gallatin National Forest spokesperson.
The Lamar River drainage “accounts for 20% of stream distance in Yellowstone National Park,” and “rainbow trout being present in Buffalo Creek is degrading the natural quality of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness,” she said.
Forest Service officials received 13,000 public comments about the Buffalo Creek project, and the vast majority were from form letters, Leuschen-Lonergan said. About 40 comments were unique.
Some people who wrote comments feared that introducing native cutthroat trout into Buffalo Creek would create an artificial fishery that harms the aquatic ecosystem. They said the watershed was fishless before non-native rainbow trout were introduced.
Gibson said he expects Yellowstone cutthroat trout will have a positive impact on aquatic life in the drainage. Unlike rainbow trout, Yellowstone cutthroat trout evolved with the bugs and invertebrates found in the drainage. They also eat differently than rainbow trout, he said.
The Buffalo Creek conservation project is about protecting the park’s Yellowstone cutthroat trout from hybridization, but it’s also about ensuring the native fish species have suitable habitat to persist amid a rapidly-changing climate.
“Yellowstone and westslope cutthroat trout habitat has shrunk to a very, very, very small percentage of what it was a couple hundred years ago,” Gibson said.
Hybridization, competition from non-native species like brook trout, habitat deterioration due to human development and changing water temperatures are contributing to that trend.
Buffalo Creek provides great habitat for cutthroat trout because it’s cold, and it sits at a high elevation that’s not likely to warm up quickly, according to Gibson.
If the project is successful, it could increase the amount of available cutthroat-only habitat by 20%, he said.
“This project is an essential piece in Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation work,” Mike Thom, Gardiner District Ranger, stated in the release from the Forest Service.
“The Custer Gallatin National Forest and specifically portions of the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness is poised to create secure cold water refugia and strongholds for the long-term sustainability and success of Yellowstone cutthroat trout,” he said.