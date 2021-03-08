The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is planning virtual meetings this week on new draft floodplain maps for portions of Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson and Broadwater counties.
State officials are scheduled to host a meeting on the Madison River at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, on the Jefferson and South Boulder rivers at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Ruby and Beaverhead rivers at 5:30 p.m Thursday. Information on how to join the online meetings can be found on the DNRC website.
The meetings are an opportunity for the public to review and ask questions about the draft maps.
The floodplain maps identify the areas within the 100-year floodplain — those determined to have a 1% chance of flooding in any given year — which are governed by stringent county regulations.
The floodplain maps could affect where new construction can occur and some landowners’ flood insurance rates.
If implemented, the draft maps will have an especially large impact on Three Forks as they add hundreds of structures to the Jefferson and Madison floodplains.
The majority of those structures are in the floodway, the area identified as the most impacted by a 100-year flood and, as a result, where new construction is largely prohibited.
Because of the potential impact of new draft maps, Three Forks’ officials are working with Headwaters Economics, a Bozeman nonprofit, and Great West Engineering on ways to reduce the city’s flood risk.
The new DNRC maps are part of a multi-year project.
In 2017 state officials began studying the waterways in southwest Montana to update the area’s floodplain maps, which were issued a decade ago and which were in large part drafted using data from the 1980s and 1990s.
This fall, DNRC released new draft maps based on the study, which included gathering high-accuracy topographic information and new hydrological data. Since then, DNRC has been presenting the draft maps to the public.
DNRC has also provided the draft maps to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will use them to update the official floodplain maps for much of southwest Montana. FEMA is expected to publish its own official draft floodplain maps later this year.
FEMA will then schedule a formal public comment and appeal period before the official draft maps are finalized, likely in the next year or two.
