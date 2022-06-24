Montana’s governor announced a slew of plans Friday to dedicate money toward addressing the impact of historic flooding across southwestern Montana.
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced up to $2 million would toward addressing flood-related emergencies across the state. The governor’s office also directed the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to prioritize putting $1.2 million in unused grant funding toward repairing damaged irrigation systems.
“As we recover and rebuild, it’s critical we get support in the hands of Montanans impacted by flooding and help them get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Gianforte said in a news release.
Gianforte also announced on Friday that the state plans to use “bed tax” funds to support flood-affected towns that rely heavily on tourism from Yellowstone National Park. The lodging tax is collected from hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, ranch, resort and campground guests.
Ten Chambers of Commerce Convention Visitor Bureau groups in Montana’s Yellowstone Country Tourism Region are receiving $15,000 each, with an option to increase that amount if needed.
“These grants will help our tourism partners near Yellowstone National Park welcome visitors and help them safely navigate through the flood-impacted areas near and around the Park,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in a news release.
“Additionally, the grant money will be used to keep our in- and out-of-state guests well-informed on a wide variety of alternate tourism destinations and experiences in Yellowstone Country,” he said.
The Belgrade, Big Sky, Bozeman, Cooke City, Gardiner, Livingston, Red Lodge, West Yellowstone, Stillwater County and Sweet Grass County Chambers of Commerce Convention Visitor Bureau groups all were awarded funding.
According to the governor’s office, the state is also accepting applications for $5 million in grant funding to support businesses that are reliant on tourism and have been impacted by flooding in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties.
Money from the grant can be used to aid with payroll, rent, debt services and other expenses. The maximum award available per applicant is up to two months of working capital or $25,000 — whichever is less.
To be eligible for Montana Department of Commerce’s Tourism Reliant Business Flood Assistance Grant, a business must be Montana-based, located within one of the three listed counties and registered and in good standing with the secretary of state or local Tribal government.
Farms that don’t generate significant revenue from agritourism activities and online-only businesses and nonprofits aren’t eligible for grant funding, according to Gianforte’s office.
As state officials announced plans to distribute more emergency funding to those impacted by flooding, the Custer Gallatin National Forest partially reopened the Beartooth Ranger District to the public on Friday afternoon.
All national forest system lands within Carbon County are now open, with the exception of a small area closure south of Red Lodge and national forest lands up the Main Fork and Lake Fork of Rock Creek.
National forest in the Beartooth Ranger District within Stillwater and Sweet Grass counties will remain under an area closure until the Highway 419 bridge is repaired south of Absarokee. West Fork Rock Creek at Basin Campground and East Rosebud Road are closed.
The Gardiner and Yellowstone ranger districts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest are open to the public, apart from some select sites that have been affected by damage from flooding.
The U.S. Forest Service has gradually reopened sites, but Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed a section of the Yellowstone River near Livingston to all recreation on Friday.
The new closure extends along the river for about three miles between the Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site and the Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site.
Flooding damaged a power pole, causing the lines that cross the river to hang down near the water’s surface, staff from FWP wrote. Park Electric Cooperative has disconnected power to the lines and will be repairing them.
“This section of the river will reopen as soon as conditions allow safe floating,” the department wrote. “Recreationists can avoid accidents and injury to themselves and others by observing all safety closures and avoiding areas with high flows.”